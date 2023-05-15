★ PREMIUM
LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Monday, May 15, 2023: Liverpool's Curtis Jones celebrates after scoring the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Leicester City FC and Liverpool FC at the King Power Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
“Take a bow” – Fans hail “electric” Curtis Jones as Liverpool’s Scousers run the show

There was plenty of praise for two-goal hero Curtis Jones after Liverpool’s 3-0 win at Leicester, as the Reds continued their excellent recent run.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side were looking for a seventh consecutive Premier League win on Monday night, as they visited the relegation-threatened Foxes.

After a cagey opening, Jones opened the scoring with a back-post finish from Mohamed Salah‘s cross, as his good form continues.

The 22-year-old swiftly doubled Liverpool’s advantage with a brilliant touch and finish, during what was a dominant fist half.

Trent Alexander-Arnold then thundered home a stunning strike from a free-kick to round off a perfect evening for the Merseysiders.

There was lots to discuss after the final whistle, with everyone rightly in positive spirits.

 

The Reds were imperious at the King Power Stadium…

“Gonna say it again; Liverpool are on a par with City as the best teams in form in the EPL over the last few games. By a clear mile!”

rightstuff in the This Is Anfield comments.

 

Jones is in a great run, while Trent also shone again…

“Starting to wonder what the season would look like if Jones was fit for all of it. All those matches we played Elliot and/or Carvalho just didn’t fit. That and moving Trent up into midfield.”

Abyss in the This Is Anfield comments.

“Jones and TAA MOTM! But all the team showed great power again! Everything we wanted at the beginning of the season. A real Liverpool surge!”

Nullanegyvennyolc Max on Facebook.

 

The Firmino song that went on endlessly in the away end had to get a mention, too…

Saturday is going to be emotional, isn’t it? Let’s hope Bobby features and Liverpool make it eight in a row.

