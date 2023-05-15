There was plenty of praise for two-goal hero Curtis Jones after Liverpool’s 3-0 win at Leicester, as the Reds continued their excellent recent run.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side were looking for a seventh consecutive Premier League win on Monday night, as they visited the relegation-threatened Foxes.

After a cagey opening, Jones opened the scoring with a back-post finish from Mohamed Salah‘s cross, as his good form continues.

The 22-year-old swiftly doubled Liverpool’s advantage with a brilliant touch and finish, during what was a dominant fist half.

Trent Alexander-Arnold then thundered home a stunning strike from a free-kick to round off a perfect evening for the Merseysiders.

There was lots to discuss after the final whistle, with everyone rightly in positive spirits.

The Reds were imperious at the King Power Stadium…

Great win. The team are relentless at min. 7 wins on the bounce with two games left. Let’s win both and see where we end up — Akki (@Akki_GymGuy) May 15, 2023

Run in Reds where have you been all my life? 3 goals made on the mersey and a hattrick of assists for "greedy" Mo – you love to see it — Jeff Goulding (@ShanklysBoys1) May 15, 2023

Only four teams in Europe's big five leagues have had a longer winning run this season than the one Liverpool are currently on. Up the Reds. pic.twitter.com/kHiI1BytKK — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) May 15, 2023

Really good performance today. Might have left this run a little too late but at least we are making it interesting. Leicester dreadful. Don’t see them helping us against Newcastle — keith costigan (@KeithCostigan) May 15, 2023

“Gonna say it again; Liverpool are on a par with City as the best teams in form in the EPL over the last few games. By a clear mile!” – rightstuff in the This Is Anfield comments.

Complete domination, 7 wins in a row, ending the season with a good feeling and a lot of positives to take into next season Only negative was not being able to improve our GD, which could come into play — Dinesh Kumar (@DHardayal) May 15, 2023

Fantastic night for #LFC. Great performance and the Scouse lads in the team scoring the goals. Both really helping the team function so much better as well.

And the Si Senor rendition was a thing of pure beauty. — Si Steers (@sisteers) May 15, 2023

Leicester started well but it's ended up as one of Liverpool's most straightforward wins of the season. Barely had to break sweat for large periods. — David Comerford (@Dave_Comerford) May 15, 2023

The club with fans who sing God Save the King and make pro-Tory chants lost and we won so that's nice on both sides of it. — The Liverpool Offside (@LFCOffside) May 15, 2023

Jones is in a great run, while Trent also shone again…

our scousers are cooler than you x pic.twitter.com/4rblBZwes4 — Ryan (@ryan3levis) May 15, 2023

Made up for Curtis Jones. Taken so much stick but this shows what confidence and a run in the team does. We’re all too harsh on footballers, especially young ones. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) May 15, 2023

Curtis Jones is electric and the significant number of grown men who enjoyee singing about the unlawful killing of innocent people will be going to games in the Championship next season. Decent night, all told. — Daniel Austin (@_Dan_Austin) May 15, 2023

“Starting to wonder what the season would look like if Jones was fit for all of it. All those matches we played Elliot and/or Carvalho just didn’t fit. That and moving Trent up into midfield.” – Abyss in the This Is Anfield comments.

“Jones and TAA MOTM! But all the team showed great power again! Everything we wanted at the beginning of the season. A real Liverpool surge!” – Nullanegyvennyolc Max on Facebook.

Superb performance by Curtis Jones. 2 goals in all glory, but his dynamic work off the ball stands out. Covering teammates when they advance, finds spaces to fill and create options, sometimes even switching sides to support and create numerical overloads. Always on the move. — Maxi (@MaaxiAngelo) May 15, 2023

Wouldn't say Curtis Jones has exponentially improved in a short space of time. He's has loads of good games in red prior to this run. He's just able to string games together and for the first time his momentum hasn't been checked by freak injuries. — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) May 15, 2023

Curtis Jones, take a bow. Hell of a performance tonight. The more he plays, the more that ruthless killer side of him of comes out. Him and Trent making the red half of this city so proud.#TheScousersInOurTeam — Paul (Maych) Machin (@ThePaulMachin) May 15, 2023

The Firmino song that went on endlessly in the away end had to get a mention, too…

That's some rendition of the Firmino song from the away end. Booming out around the King Power. He's guaranteed some farewell at Anfield on Saturday. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) May 15, 2023

Not sure I’m going to be able to cope with this farewell for Firmino at Anfield — Neil Docking (@NeilDocking) May 15, 2023

BOBBY DANCING TO HIS SONG IN FRONT OF THE TRAVELING SUPPORT IS EVERYTHING I NEED — Mari Lewis (@MariCLewis) May 15, 2023

Almost 10 minutes of Liverpool’s away fans serenading Bobby Firmino, who is leaving at the end of this season, at the King Power. Lovely tribute to a club legend. #lfc — Emma Sanders (@em_sandy) May 15, 2023

I’m not crying you are ? pic.twitter.com/UmWZygtzVb — Rebekka (@rebekkarnold) May 15, 2023

Saturday is going to be emotional, isn’t it? Let’s hope Bobby features and Liverpool make it eight in a row.