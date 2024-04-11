The date and time of Liverpool’s penultimate Premier League match has been confirmed, and in the same week, they will see title rivals Man City face further fixture congestion.

Jurgen Klopp will take his side to Villa Park just six days before the final day of the Premier League campaign after fixture changes were confirmed on Wednesday.

The manager’s final away game as Reds boss will be under the lights, with Liverpool to face Aston Villa on Monday, May 13 in an 8pm (BST) kickoff – live on Sky Sports in the UK.

The match could follow a Europa League semi-final second leg (May 9) should Liverpool progress beyond Atalanta in the quarter-finals, giving the Reds a four-day turnaround.

They will then meet Wolves on the final day at Anfield on May 19 in what is expected to be a decisive week in the title race.

It is a race that was dealt another interesting fixture change, with Man City‘s trip to Tottenham scheduled for the final week of the campaign – on Tuesday, May 14.

Due to City’s involvement in the FA Cup, there was no other opening for the postponed league fixture, which is now sandwiched between a trip to Fulham (May 11) and the visit of West Ham (May 19).

It means they will play three league games to Liverpool and Arsenal‘s two in the final week of the campaign, and all eyes will be on their clash with Spurs – who are still to play all three title contenders.

How much of an advantage it is for City to face further congestion remains to be seen, but when the margins are so small, even the smallest edge can prove all the difference.

We’re in for one hell of a ride over the next five weeks, buckle up!

Liverpool’s final 7 league games

* Times subject to change