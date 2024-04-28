With the season coming to a close, the new Liverpool kit has been finalised and the first leaks of the finished version have been shared.

There was a mixed reception to the new Liverpool kit when the design was originally leaked, but by far the most controversial aspect was the proposed shield around the club crest.

Thankfully, it seems Nike have done away with the feature for the final kit, meaning the Liverbird will now be embroidered straight onto the shirt, rather than onto the shield shape.

As for the rest of the kit, Liverpool are keeping the pinstripes from this season but there will be a difference – they will be in the form of a large YNWA embossed on the shirt’s front.

This will be done in a ‘chrome yellow’ that will also grace a retro-feel collar that has garnered a positive reaction from some supporters.

That same yellow colour will also be on the shorts in a double stripe that runs the length of them. A similar feature will also appear underneath the sleeves.

The final Nike kit?

According to Sport Business, Adidas are set to take over as the Reds’ kit manufacturer following the end of the 2024/25 season, making this the final Liverpool kit from Nike.

It is claimed that Adidas were the “winning bidder” for the next five-year cycle, which runs from 2025 until 2029/30, beating off competition from Nike and Puma.

The prospective deal with Adidas is said to be for “higher than the circa £50 million [per season] paid out under the Nike contract,” but would “fall well short of the league-wide record £90 million” paid to Man United.

If confirmed, it would reunite Liverpool with a kit supplier that became synonymous with the club over two lengthy periods between 1985-1996 and 2006-2012.