Viral video leaks of 2024/25 Liverpool kit – fans divided over 1 feature

Fans have been reacting to a viral leaked video showing how Liverpool’s new kit will likely look for the 2024/25 season.

The first leaks of Liverpool’s new home kit design came back in late November, 2023, and mock-ups quickly appeared.

New Year’s Eve brought the first reliable leak of the home shirt, via Footy Headlines, known for correctly reporting new Liverpool kits.

The strip initially garnered a lot of dislike, but a new video displaying how it could look once produced has supporters more pleased – not everyone, though.

Liverpool’s new shirt will reportedly feature an all-over embossed YNWA print in ‘chrome yellow’, which will also be used for the Nike Swoosh and LFC badge.

We can see in this video how the club crest is slightly raised on a darker red area, that makes the ‘chrome yellow’ logo stand out.

One area of the kit that has people divided, though, is the collar – it has white, chrome yellow and red strips that go around to the back of the neck.

While some have said the strip is “clean” and “absolutely phenomenal”, others are less pleased, even comparing it to an American Football strip. It is fair to say fans are divided!

Elsewhere, we also have an idea of what Liverpool’s third kit next season will look like.

The third strip should be a cream colour with shades of grey as well as a collar and sleeves not too dissimilar to what we can see on the home kit.

We also had some leaked mock-ups, from Footy Headlines, of the proposed away kit which could be black with hints of turquoise green.

Here is how some supporters reacted to the viral leaked video of Liverpool’s potential new home shirt:

