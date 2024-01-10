Viral video leaks of 2024/25 Liverpool kit – fans divided over 1 feature

Fans have been reacting to a viral leaked video showing how Liverpool’s new kit will likely look for the 2024/25 season.

The first leaks of Liverpool’s new home kit design came back in late November, 2023, and mock-ups quickly appeared.

New Year’s Eve brought the first reliable leak of the home shirt, via Footy Headlines, known for correctly reporting new Liverpool kits.

The strip initially garnered a lot of dislike, but a new video displaying how it could look once produced has supporters more pleased – not everyone, though.

Liverpool’s new shirt will reportedly feature an all-over embossed YNWA print in ‘chrome yellow’, which will also be used for the Nike Swoosh and LFC badge.

We can see in this video how the club crest is slightly raised on a darker red area, that makes the ‘chrome yellow’ logo stand out.

One area of the kit that has people divided, though, is the collar – it has white, chrome yellow and red strips that go around to the back of the neck.

While some have said the strip is “clean” and “absolutely phenomenal”, others are less pleased, even comparing it to an American Football strip. It is fair to say fans are divided!

Elsewhere, we also have an idea of what Liverpool’s third kit next season will look like.

The third strip should be a cream colour with shades of grey as well as a collar and sleeves not too dissimilar to what we can see on the home kit.

We also had some leaked mock-ups, from Footy Headlines, of the proposed away kit which could be black with hints of turquoise green.

Here is how some supporters reacted to the viral leaked video of Liverpool’s potential new home shirt:

It's obvious and clear that this shirt is designed anx beig aimed at the American Market.

The pinstripe looks cool but the rest looks wrong .

I'll dig out the new balance from a few years back.much better kits — Phil Johns (@PhilJoh25136833) January 10, 2024

What in the NFL is this https://t.co/1s3D9W8MSs — tom greaves (@tomgreavo) January 10, 2024

Idk bout y’all but that colar gives it that old school vibe/90’s jerseys kinda like the og metrostars jersey — PICKS BY SIR LOCKINTON (@Xrp2damoonJay) January 10, 2024

that’s got to be the weirdest collar i have ever seen https://t.co/KYcvHJpRbv — genevieve (@LFCgenevieve) January 10, 2024

It’s great, apart from the collar. For me, I’d want it as a v shape. — will sharples (@will_sharples) January 10, 2024

It’s taken 3+ years but this season and next Nike are finally acting like the fine sports company they are https://t.co/0Rs2fllFkv — Ben Kelly (@bkelly776) January 10, 2024

Get rid of the yellow!!! Just white and red and it would be perfect — MassCountry (@elvee_T) January 10, 2024

A round or v neck collar like the Umbro/adidas shirts from the 80’s would have looked better. A decent shirt otherwise. — FD (@F_Dev1888) January 10, 2024

Don’t like the collar or the badge design. Or the pattern all over it. I remember being excited about Nike being a part of LFC but these kits aren’t doing it for me. New Balance were consistently better. This seasons home kit is solid though https://t.co/1x1hUiaBxR — Joshua Wilkins (@Wilkins33) January 10, 2024

I seriously think that's our best home kit yet you know seriously https://t.co/8jlb9r3iTM — Jacob (@Jsize18) January 9, 2024