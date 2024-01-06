We have been given a new, close-up look of Nike’s third kit offering for 2024/25, with leaked images showcasing what we can expect from the white and platinum strip.

We have seen an increase in the number of leaks for next season’s kits of late, with the new pinstripe home shirt one of the latest – and it has elements that may divide supporters.

And now, the reliable Footy Headlines, who supplied the leak of the home shirt earlier this week, have given us a closer look at the third kit for next season.

It includes a mix of white, platinum, black, red and a hint of yellow for Nike’s innovative swoosh, which will be seen across their templates for various clubs next season.

Footy Headlines have now shared photos of a counterfeit reproduction of the 2024/25 third strip, which is based on the genuine design.

There is a subtle pattern, but the pop of red and yellow does nicely link back to the new home kit, which will have a darker shade of red than the current home kit.

Footy Headlines note that the counterfeit images (above) “features a different shade of red for the logos and the collar,” but they expect the official kit to use the same shade.

We have not yet seen the shorts to accompany the top, but they are expected to be black, white and red to offer some contrast.

Liverpool’s third kit will be expected to the last of the trio released next season, joining the pinstripe home kit and the anthracite grey and washed teal away strip.

So far, all three kits for 2024/25 look like they could prove popular among supporters – though we know they will all be elevated if Jurgen Klopp‘s side taste success in them, let’s hope they do!