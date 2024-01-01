The first genuine photos of Liverpool’s new Nike home kit for the 2024/25 campaign have leaked, with a busy design featuring distinct yellow pinstripes.

With the halfway point of the season now reached, it stands to reason that plans are firmly in place for the next one.

For Jurgen Klopp and his staff, that will include transfers for both January and the summer, while for the club, that includes the release of next season’s kits.

Last week, a mockup of the white third kit was leaked by the reliable Footy Headlines, with the shirt utilising an all-over pattern and a new vertical Nike swoosh.

New Year’s Eve brought the first reliable leak of the home shirt, via the same source.

Footy Headlines have shared photos of a counterfeit reproduction of the 2024/25 home shirt, based on the genuine product, with a gym red, white and chrome yellow colourway.

As ever, the bulk of the shirt is red, with the latest design appearing to be a slightly darker shade than the current home kit.

The shirt also features striking yellow pinstripes spelling out YNWA in large letters, with chrome yellow also used for the Nike swoosh, LFC badge and Hillsborough tribute.

White is used for the sponsors, namely the front-of-shirt Standard Chartered and Expedia on the sleeve, as well as the collar.

With similarities to the home shirts worn during the 1993/94, 1994/95 and later 2013/14 seasons, the collar features all three colours and stands out from the all-over red.

According to the leak, the LFC badge is offset by a new YNWA design in a deeper red, almost burgundy, which is likely to divide supporters.

Liverpool’s new home kit is expected to be officially unveiled before the end of the season, with plans to wear it for the final Premier League game of the campaign at home to Wolves.