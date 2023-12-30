The latest leak of Liverpool’s third kit for 2024/25 gives fans an even closer look at the patters and innovative upside Nike swoosh that are set to feature.

We may only be halfway through the current campaign, but kit leaks are never in short supply in the modern day and supporters are already able to see how the players might look next season.

A glimpse of the colour scheme for the upcoming new third kit was leaked back in October, with the swoosh we have become accustomed to seeing on Liverpool shirts rotated in an eye-catching design.

The logo is also expected to incorporate two colours, with the smaller yellow swoosh sitting within a larger red one.

???? Liverpool 24-25 Third Kit Leaked: https://t.co/fN48tcVeZX — Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) December 30, 2023

Now, we are able to take a look at how the design is likely to look in full, with the reliable Footy Headlines providing us with a more all-encompassing insight into what to expect.

The third kit will replace this season’s all-purple offering, and will this time include a mix of white, platinum, black, red and the hint of yellow in the swoosh.

The shorts, as expected, will be black, white and red to offset the colour scheme of the shirt, while the socks are set to be white with a strip of black at the top.

Liverpool Third 24/25: I made this mockup a couple of months ago based on the info I had at that current time. The leak posted today by @Footy_Headlines and @lfcdzn11 is probably more accurate. I can verify this leak. pic.twitter.com/Rdu3OjiuwN — fumlerRawk (@FumlerRawk) December 29, 2023

Liverpool’s third kit is likely to be released after the home and away kits later in the summer, with the home kit expected to feature a nod to the title-winning design of 2019/20.

The away kit, meanwhile, is said to comprise of anthracite grey, washed teal and off-white colouring.

Here’s hoping we see the Reds battle for both domestic and European silverware in all three designs in 2024/25!