It has not been that long since the full 2023/24 kit range was released but we already know to anticipate platinum for next season’s third kit, and it is to feature an “innovative” Nike logo.

A new kit will always be defined by what the team achieves in it on the pitch and so far, it bodes well for the current trio of Nike offerings.

But, as always, leaks for what comes next are never too far away and supporters have already been given a look at what to expect for the home, away and third kit for 2024/25.

Next season’s third kit is expected to see the Reds swap purple for a mix of white, platinum, black, red and a pop of yellow.

As per Gol de Sergio, via the reliable Footy Headlines, that pop of yellow will come from an “innovative upside” Nike logo that will see a smaller yellow swoosh sit within a larger red one.

The traditional Nike logo will rotate on all of the third kit offerings for their clubs for next season, a look which will no doubt split opinion!

There is currently no leak on what Liverpool’s third kit design for next season will look like, though Footy Headlines suggest it is “likely to have an all-over pattern.”

The shorts, however, are anticipated to be black, white and red to contrast the platinum and white top.

Moreover, as for next season’s home shirt it will feature an element of white and gold, while the away strip will include a mixture of teal, grey and black.