We may only be 10 games into the Premier League season, but fans might have already been given a hint regarding the colour schemes for Liverpool’s 2024/25 kits.

The club released the three shirts for the current campaign over a spread of months earlier this year and things have started well on the pitch since their introductions.

The home shirt featured the traditional red but with a new white trim for 2023/24, while the second and third kits served up a green and white number and a purple strip respectively.

Now, supporters have been given a glimpse into how the offerings could look next season, despite more than nine months separating us from seeing them used in competitive action!

An insight into the colours of those strips has been provided by kit expert @fumlerRAWK on Twitter, with a post showing an indication of what fans can expect from the designs.

It appears that the home shirt will once again feature an element of white, while the away kit will include a mixture of teal, grey and black in a similar scheme to the one we saw for the title-winning 2019/20 season.

The third kit is expected to consist of platinum, black and red, with the prospect of all three designs likely to be extremely popular with Liverpool fans.

Footy Headlines added further detail on the rumoured alternate strip, suggesting that we could see an “upside swoosh” with both red and yellow in the famous Nike logo.

More details are likely to follow in the coming months, with kit leaks becoming increasingly more prominent online prior to official launches from the club.

Here’s hoping we can add a golden Premier League logo onto the sleeve when the players first pull on the new shirts in 2024/25!