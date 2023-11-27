Liverpool’s Nike home kit for the 2024/25 campaign will feature an all-over YNWA design – and a potential throwback to the 2013/14 title-challenging season.

As the year nears its end, designers and manufacturers at Nike will be working intently to sign off on Liverpool’s kits for the next campaign.

It has already been reported that the next away kit will be darker with ‘forest green’ and ‘washed teal’ details, while the third kit will be white with black, yellow and red accenting.

The home kit will, of course, be red, with the reliable Footy Headlines and @FumlerRawk leaking details of a design that will be released next summer:

NIKE LFC HOME 24/25. The yellow pinstrips will have a YNWA-design pic.twitter.com/yG714oSD1x — fumlerRawk (@FumlerRawk) November 24, 2023

The shirt features an all-over embossed YNWA print in ‘chrome yellow’, which will also be used for the Nike Swoosh and LFC badge.

It is believed that the collar will be similar to the one worn during the 2013/14 season, with white, yellow and red detailing.

The colour scheme is the same as that used by New Balance during the 2019/20 title-winning campaign, with a deeper red than currently worn.

According to @FumlerRawk, the shirt could also include white down the sides of the shirt, with graphic designers @R4ulito__ and @lfcdzn11 producing mockups of how it could look:

While the all-over design may prove divisive, if the finished product is similar to those mockups it should be a popular release among supporters.

Nike have leaned heavily into the history of the club with their kits since agreeing a deal with Liverpool in 2020, and an upcoming collaboration with LeBron James also features YNWA.