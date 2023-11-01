The second Liverpool x LeBron James collaboration shirt has leaked online, with the bold black, grey, teal and gold design featuring a YNWA ‘sponsor’.

As part of LeBron’s long-running partnership with Liverpool and Fenway Sports Group – as shareholder in the club and partner of their ownership group – Nike launched a collaboration range last year.

Among their lifestyle wear was a special edition Liverpool shirt, with its bold design proving divisive among supporters.

That has continued into 2023/24, with the first mockups of the new Liverpool x LeBron collaboration shirt released via Footy Headlines.

The reliable kit website previously revealed a “stylish colourway” with shades of black, ‘washed teal’ and ‘truly gold’.

Designer @lfcdzn11 has now produced an example of how the shirt will look, with the same template as the current home shirt but with very different details.

Liverpool x LeBron James 2024 shirt. ?? Exclusive leak in partnership with @Footy_Headlines pic.twitter.com/IaVYYRYSHH — LFCDZN11 (@lfcdzn11) October 31, 2023

The LeBron logo is in place of the traditional Nike swoosh, while the Standard Chartered sponsor makes way for YNWA in bright gold.

With teal detailing around the crew-neck collar and cuffs, the main body of the shirt is set to feature a patchwork design in black and grey, including the LFC and LeBron logos along with the slogans ‘YNWA’ and ‘Strive for Greatness’.

@lfcdzn11 also mocked up an image of Mo Salah wearing the limited edition shirt, though it will not be worn in any Liverpool first team, women’s or academy games.

The new Liverpool x LeBron range is expected to be made available for purchase at the start of 2024, with an official launch in the near future.