Liverpool’s squad is missing vital pieces of the puzzle for a significant chunk of pre-season, but the importance of their summer break cannot be understated.

“It has been a very, very, very long year, a tough year,” Virgil van Dijk said after the Netherlands were knocked out of the Euros this summer.

“Time for a well-needed break now to reflect and recharge after a year full of ups and downs, physically and emotionally.”

After 64 games for club and country totalling 5,395 minutes, it was unsurprising to hear the Liverpool captain crying out for time away from the football field.

Some may use the fact that players earn ridiculous sums of money as a reason why they must come across as robots regarding adequate rest, but their downtime is critical.

I previously wrote how the Reds’ late returnees throw a spanner in the works for Arne Slot in his first summer in charge, but he will know their absence is for the best when it comes to their long-term fitness.

Short-term pain, but the Reds can take it

The Reds’ first wave of players reported back on July 5 and the rest will have a staggered return until the first week of August, all dependent on their international commitments.

Those who returned first had between five and seven weeks off, a number that had Kostas Tsimikas admitting that he could not “remember the last time I had seven weeks to myself to just chill on the beach.”

It is indicative of the demands on players – especially those who are regulars at club and international level – which let’s not forget, once saw Sadio Mane report back for pre-season after just 17 days off in 2019!

The football calendar is only growing and downtime is dwindling, but it was good to see the Premier League make it known that clubs are to ensure players “get a consecutive three-week break in the summer.”

For short-term preparations under a new head coach, it is not ideal to have less than two weeks with your full squad before the league opener.

But it is vital for the health and future performance of those making a late return, which includes Van Dijk, Luis Diaz, Alexis Mac Allister and Darwin Nunez – the Reds’ top four for minutes played in 2023/24.

They will all have individual fitness programmes for their time away, but after a long, intense season, they can recover from their physiological and psychological stressors.

A break of three weeks will not cause a significant loss of performance, but it does give the body the necessary time to relax and build a buffer to allow players to tax all their stressors again.

Studies indicate that the risk of injury increases if sufficient rest periods are lacking as the player is left feeling exhausted and overexerted – not to mention a drop in performance.

Need we mention that this cumulative fatigue is why the quality of international tournaments is diminishing – they’re all on their last legs by the time they come around and then they’re back in training only a few weeks later.

No amount of money they earn per week will change that.

The off-season also offers time to address any issues, recurring knocks or pains that could not be seen to throughout the season due to playing every three days.

It is an important time to reset for both mind and body and, unfortunately, the Premier League lost a huge advocate for player welfare in Jurgen Klopp this summer – it will be interesting to see if Arne Slot picks up the baton.

With the number of Champions League games rising from next season on, a team could play a potential 17 games on the way to the final, in comparison to the maximum of 13 in the previous format.

In a report from FifPro, the global union for professional footballers, in 2022/23, general secretary Jonas Baer-Hoffmann noted this change as significant.

He said: “Even though some [players] are having to reduce their commitments or leave the game early, there is no sign of a solution to protect them.

“The match calendar from 2024/25 will put more pressure on their health and careers.

“Together, all of us have a duty of care towards these players and the industry must fast-track the implementation of actions that look after their health and wellbeing.”

If Liverpool were to reach the final of every competition, the maximum games they could play in 2024/25 is 67 – that would equal the club record set in 1983/84!

The Premier League, alongside other domestic European leagues and unions, are suing FIFA over the fixture pileup, though they have hit back with accusations of “hypocrisy” – which is not unfounded.

As the players’ schedule continues to expand and become more demanding, the time for rest and recovery has diminished. Thus the off-season has become significantly more important with each passing year.

It is why we will not be expecting any player to report back before their three weeks is up, even if they wanted to, the club have a duty of care that supersedes making an early first impression.

Players are in a non-stop cycle of matches and travel, and while there is short-term pain for Liverpool this summer, undeniably, this time away for their regular first-team players is crucial.

We would much prefer a refreshed Van Dijk and Co. than an exhausted group on the cusp of injuries!