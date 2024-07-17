With no further international action, all eyes are now locked on pre-season and the campaign ahead under Arne Slot – but when will he have his full squad in one place?

The Euros came to an end with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez collecting a runners-up medal, while Alexis Mac Allister lifted the Copa America trophy at the expense of Luis Diaz.

It concluded a long summer, and the quartet – in addition to Darwin Nunez – were the last of Liverpool’s first-team players to head off on the holidays.

They are to get at least three weeks off to put their feet up after their exploits.

In total, Liverpool had 14 players take part in international tournaments, so when do we expect to see them report for pre-season?

Group stage exit

Andy Robertson, Dominik Szoboszlai, Vitezslav Jaros

Returned: July 16

The trio saw their respective nations bow out of the Euros at the group stage, meaning they became the first of the contingent to report back.

Exactly three weeks after their elimination, they started with testing and will now slowly build up to join the rest of the squad before the trip to the United States next week.

Quarter-final elimination

Diogo Jota and Alisson

Likely to return from: W/C July 29

Both Portugal and Brazil were knocked out at the quarter-final stage, played on July 5 and 7 respectively, meaning we are unlikely to see the duo until the week commencing July 29.

This is at the start of the Reds’ pre-season tour, meaning they are likely to meet up with Arne Slot and Co. ahead of the second friendly against Arsenal in Philadelphia.

Semi-finalists and finalists

Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch, Cody Gakpo, Alexis Mac Allister, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez

Likely to return from: W/C August 5

The remaining nine Reds all made it to at least the semi-final stage, and with only a few days between all of their duties concluding, it would not be surprising to see them return together.

If they were to be staggered, Konate would be the first to return after France were knocked out on July 9, with the Dutch trio then following the day after.

In all likelihood, Liverpool will do their utmost to maximise their time off while they can – though that does mean there will be less than two weeks between their return and the league opener.