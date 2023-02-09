Liverpool have officially unveiled their new collaboration with NBA legend and FSG partner LeBron James, with Alisson among those to model the range.

On Wednesday, LeBron James made history as the highest-scoring player of all time in the NBA, breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record with his 38,388th point.

The world rightly stopped to recognise a legendary moment in the sport, which comes as James nears the end of his long and storied career.

He has long been branching out into other areas within media and sport, including investment into Fenway Sports Group along with business partner Maverick Carter in 2021.

Already a minority shareholder in Liverpool, James’ association with the club and its owners has extended to a new collaboration with Nike.

Unveiled on Thursday, the Liverpool FC x LeBron collection includes a special edition shirt, a custom basketball jersey and the LFC Nike LeBron XX Low Shoe.

Modelling the collection along with James himself – who has worn the shirt and the shoes before recent LA Lakers games – are Liverpool first-team players Alisson, Andy Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Fabio Carvalho and women’s forward Shanice van de Sanden.

“I’m a big fan of LeBron and all he’s achieved to become one of the greatest basketball players in history,” Henderson said.

“It’s great to see the link up with LFC and to be a part of this exciting collaboration with the club.”

The collection has items for men, women and children.

* For a closer look at the collection head to liverpoolfc.com/store, the LFC Store app and the official Liverpool FC Stores at Anfield and the new Liverpool One store.