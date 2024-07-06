Liverpool fans will get their first chance to see Arne Slot‘s team live when they take on Real Betis in the first of their three friendlies in the USA on Friday evening / Saturday morning.

Liverpool vs. Real Betis

Friendly (1) | Acrisure Stadium

July 26, 2024, 7.30pm local / July 27, 12.30am (BST)

Though Liverpool have already played one friendly this summer, a 1-0 defeat to Preston, that was behind closed doors, making this the first chance Reds will have to see Slot and his team live.

It will be strange to see a new man in the dugout for Liverpool, but it will hopefully give fans a tinge of excitement for what could lie ahead.

All the usual pre-season caveats apply, but supporters should be able to see some of the principles Slot will try to instil in his players.

Is the match on TV?

The match will be broadcast on LFC TV and LFC TV GO.

This Is Anfield will be covering the game live, but if you would prefer to catch up in the morning, we will have all our usual post-match reaction and analysis to read.

TIA’s matchday live blog will be up and running from midnight (BST), with Harry McMullen tasked with keeping you entertained and up-to-date.

Who’s involved?

Expect to see pretty much every first-team player get at least 45 minutes of football, like they did against Preston, as Slot seeks to get minutes into the legs of his men that will be key in the opening games of the season.

Andy Robertson will not be involved due to his injury from the Euros, but every other outfielder should see some game time come their way over the next three matches.

Diogo Jota will join the squad on Thursday but will not take part in the first friendly.

Here is the squad that has travelled to the USA:

Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Jaros, Pitaluga, Davies

Defenders: Quansah, Van den Berg, Phillips, Nallo, Robertson*, Bradley, Tsimikas, Chambers, Beck

Midfielders: Szoboszlai, Jones, Endo, Elliott, Bajcetic, McConnell, Morton, Stephenson, Nyoni

Forwards: Salah, Carvalho, Doak, Gordon, Koumas, Blair

* Injured and won’t be involved.

What has Slot said?

Slot spoke on transfers, Robertson’s injury, the impressive youngsters he has inherited and Darwin Nunez in an insightful press conference on Thursday.

On the subject of new signings, he said:

“If you inherited a team that is really good, then it is not so easy to find players that are of the same standards or even higher. “Especially because those [players] need to be available [to sign] as well. “Richard (Hughes), more than me, is working really hard on that. He keeps me updated every time and if there’s any news on that we will come to you. “We already have a very good team, which I am really happy with, but it would be a surprise for all of us if we don’t bring any player in. “That will probably happen in the end, but for now we’re just waiting for the players to come back [and] waiting for the right ones to sign.”

Where is the match?

The Reds’ first match in the US, against Betis, is being played in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at the Acrisure Stadium which is home to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The American football ground’s capacity is 68,400, but there likely won’t be anywhere near that number in attendance, in part due to the cost of tickets.

The cheapest ticket for the game is £58 ($75) which, when you factor in travel costs for US fans, is a high price to pay for a friendly with a host of key players missing.

Tickets for the fixtures against Arsenal and Man United are even more expensive, with the cheapest tickets priced in the region of £100 and £80 respectively.

In comparison, it will cost £27 for an adult to go to Anfield for the friendly against Sevilla on August 11.

What else can we expect?

While the match acts as the first chance for fans to see Slot on the touchlines, it will also be the first friendly for his new coaching staff.

Expect to see first assistant coach Sipke Hulshoff by his side, as well as John Heitinga who has recently joined.

Ruben Peeters should be in the dugout too, performing his duties as lead physical performance coach, while new goalkeeper coach Fabian Otte will also be in attendance.

A chance for a late goodbye?

Adrian left Liverpool this summer at the expiration of his contract and got his ideal move back to his first club, Real Betis.

The goalkeeper has been in pre-season training with the side from Sevilla and is set to be involved in the squad as he gets an up-close view of Liverpool’s new coach.

Adrian didn’t receive a send-off at the end of the season, like Joel Matip and Thiago, so this will be a nice chance to say goodbye to the players and the Liverpool supporters who are in attendance.