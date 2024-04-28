★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, March 14, 2024: Liverpool's Jarell Quansah during the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 2nd Leg match between Liverpool FC and AC Sparta Praha at Anfield. Liverpool won 6-1, 11-2 on aggregate. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Jarell Quansah and 2 key players are in line for new Liverpool contracts

After a brilliant breakthrough season, Jarell Quansah is reportedly to be rewarded with a new contract along with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk.

With Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk both on contracts that expire in 2025, it has been known for a while that one of the new sporting director, Richard Hughes’, first jobs is to tie them down to new deals.

Now, journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that there are other players set to be given a contract, with Jarell Quansah on that list.

On X, Romano said: “VVD, Trent and more top players contract will be the priority, and then in following steps also Quansah is one of the players LFC want to reward with [a] new deal.”

Quansah’s current long-term deal was signed as an academy player in 2023 and means he gets a fraction of the wages his senior teammates earn.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 7, 2024: Liverpool's Jarell Quansah applauds the supporters after the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. The game ended in a 2-2 draw. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

However, as a regular starter, any new deal would see a big raise for the 21-year-old who has been at the club since the age of five.

A new deal would be welcome news for Liverpool supporters given Joel Matip could be leaving this summer, potentially leaving just Quansah, Van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate for next season.

The Reds have, though, recently been linked with a couple of new defenders who could fit the bill for new head coach Arne Slot.

On Saturday, his Feyenoord defender, Lutsharel Geertruida, was in attendance at the London Stadium to watch Liverpool’s 2-2 draw against West Ham.

Elsewhere, the Eintracht Frankfurt centre-half, Willian Pacho, has been reported to be of “strong interest,” according to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 13, 2023: Liverpool's Jarell Quansah during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Europa League Group E match between Royale Union Saint-Gilloise and Liverpool FC. (Photo by Jessica Hornby/Propaganda)

Even if Matip were to stay at the club, he may not get back to his pre-injury form and, with Konate injury prone, there may be room for another defender at the club.

In terms of other options already at Liverpool, Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams have contracts lasting until 2026, while Amara Nallo and Carter Pinnington are considered to be the best defenders at under-21 level.

Nallo has already made the first-team bench twice this season, but both players have plenty of development to go until they can start for a side who are capable of winning the Premier League.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024