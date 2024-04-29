With Arne Slot set to become Liverpool’s new head coach, his brother, Jakko Slot, has detailed an indicative story that reveals how, from a young age, he has been committed to coaching.

Slot is now 45 years old and Feyenoord manager, but he has had to bide his time to reach a position where he is about to become head coach of Liverpool FC.

His development as a manager started as a youngster when, at 14 years old, he would coach older children, as his brother, Jakko, outlined to the Mirror.

“When we both look back at the sessions we used to do with those boys on the training pitch, it was actually ridiculous,” the manager’s sibling said.

“The players were 16 years old, two years older than Arne and me, but Arne knew exactly how he wanted to coach them.

“It was way beyond their understanding and way above what a coach should pass on to young players. It was top level stuff already, but we both thought it was normal.”

While his coaching credentials were clear from a young age, Slot went on to play 208 times in the Dutch top flight, scoring 27 goals as a midfielder in the Eredivisie.

Originally from the east of Holland, Slot played for FC Zwolle, NAC Breda and Sparta Rotterdam, before beginning his managerial career as interim manager at Cambuur in 2016.

Since getting the AZ Alkmaar job in 2019, it has been a rapid ascent to the top of Dutch football for Slot, but brother Jakko says a lot of his exploits were what he “always expected.”

Slot explained: “He is doing everything I always expected and even more. Arne was never the quickest player in his professional career, but he was by far the brightest.

“He has become a famous manager in Europe and can’t walk anywhere in the Netherlands without people stopping him for a photo.

“In fact, they stop me too because we look alike, they think I’m Arne. It happens more and more, it’s quite funny. I am so proud of Arne.

“What he is achieving is fantastic and yes, he’s become a great manager in football, but for me, what makes me more proud than anything else is his personality, how he has developed as a person in every way.”

While playing, it quickly became apparent to Slot’s teammates that he would have a future career in the game.

His FC Zwolle teammate, Bram van Polen, said: “Everyone in the team knew Arne’s knowledge of the game, vision on tactical matters.

“His quick brain when it came to adapting in games was outstanding. He was a slow player in our team, so it’s amazing that the teams he’s coached since are the fastest teams in Dutch football.

“The intensity and high energy of his teams is incredible.”

This is similar to what Dutch football expert Arthur Renard told This Is Anfield.

The journalist said: “There is definitely a similarity, I think especially in the the high pressing, there’s definitely a similarity with the current Liverpool [but] Jurgen may be is a little bit different.

“You could maybe say that that Jurgen is a bit more direct. Arne Slot likes to build and play a little bit more football through the whole pitch, whereas maybe Klopp you could argue, he’s maybe more direct.

“What I like about Slot is that he likes to play his game and the pressing game wherever he plays and against anyone.”

It seems that the rollercoaster ride that is supporting Liverpool won’t be slowing down any time soon!