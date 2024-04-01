Liverpool NOT interested in transfer chief wanted by Man United

Liverpool have not entered the race for Southampton director of football Jason Wilcox.

Manchester United are keen to bring the 53-year-old in as part of an ongoing restructure of their footballing operations under INEOS.

And it has been claimed that they face competition from Liverpool, who have reportedly already agreed a compensation package with Southampton.

However, This Is Anfield understands those reports are wide of the mark, with Liverpool having no interest in adding Wilcox to their new-look recruitment team.

The Reds recently secured the appointment of Richard Hughes as their new sporting director.

And the former Bournemouth recruitment chief will be joined in making the move by scout Mark Burchill.

Liverpool already have another key figure in place as part of a wider restructure, with Michael Edwards taking up a new position with Fenway Sports Group.

Edwards will serve as CEO of Football, vacating his previous post as consultant for sports management business Ludonautics, with his duties including overseeing football operations at Liverpool.

FSG intend to expand their portfolio with the purchase of another club, with Edwards leading that venture.

Wilcox may be more familiar as a former player for Blackburn, Leeds and Leicester, while he began his non-playing career with a series of roles at Manchester City.

He only took up his position at Southampton in 2023, but now appears set to move on – though his destination is not expected to be Merseyside.

The focus for FSG will now be identifying and appointing a successor to Jurgen Klopp as manager.