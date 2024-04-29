With speculation over Mohamed Salah‘s future at Liverpool growing, both player and club are now reliably reported to be planning for next season together.

Salah was involved in a heated row with Jurgen Klopp on the touchline during Saturday’s 2-2 draw with West Ham, with concerns mounting over his form.

The forward’s comments to assembled journalists after the game – telling them “there’s going to be fire today if I speak” – only made further headlines over a possible exit.

But despite ongoing interest from Saudi Arabia, The Athletic‘s David Ornstein reports that Liverpool “fully expect” Salah to stay and the No. 11 has “given no indication of wanting to exit.”

Salah’s contract expires at the end of 2024/25, but those in the club’s hierarchy are “planning on the basis of him being part of their squad for next season.”

The 31-year-old’s stance is said to “marry with Liverpool’s desire,” with it “anticipated he will remain at Anfield.”

It is explained that Saudi interest “has not gone away,” but it is now “less aggressive” than during their ridiculous drive for high-profile signings a year ago.

Given Salah’s contract situation, the likelihood is that clubs who are exploring a move for the Egyptian would now be more open to a free transfer in 2025.

This comes after Liverpool rejected an offer worth £150 million from Al-Ittihad in September, with suggestions that a world-record £215 million bid would also be rebuffed.

Salah has struggled for consistent form since returning from injury earlier this year, but he has still scored 24 goals and laid on 13 assists in 41 games so far this season.

That puts him top of the goalscoring and creative charts for the campaign, while he is among the club’s top five goalscorers of all time.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool will offer Salah – who turns 32 in June – a new contract, but as Klopp departs at the end of the season, they appeared resolved to keeping their attacking talisman for Arne Slot.