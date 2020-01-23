Jurgen Klopp has once again named an unchanged side as Liverpool take on Wolves in the Premier League, looking to go back to 16 points clear.





The Reds visit Wolves on the back of a 2-0 win over Man United that convinced the most cautious of fans that this should be the season that ends with a title.

A 1-0 win for Man City on Tuesday night at Sheffield United reduced Liverpool’s lead at the top of the Premier League to 13 points, but tonight brings the first of a double-header that will finally see them draw level on games played.

Klopp’s side can restore the gap to 16 with victory at Molineux, before hopefully extending that to 19 with the trip to West Ham next Wednesday night.

With Shrewsbury the opponents in the FA Cup on Sunday, Klopp has opted for a full-strength side in Wolverhampton, with Alisson making his 15th league appearance of the campaign.

Ahead of the Brazilian are Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson, with Joel Matip joined by Neco Williams on the bench.

Jordan Henderson remains in the No. 6 role, to be joined by Gini Wijnaldum and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the middle of the park.

And up front are Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, who could reach the 40-goal mark as a trio this season if one were to find the back of the net tonight.

Also on the substitutes’ bench are the likes of Takumi Minamino and Curtis Jones, with Adam Lallana out with a virus.

Wolves: Patricio; Dendoncker, Coady, Saiss; Doherty, Moutinho, Neves, Jonny; Traore, Neto, Jimenez

Substitutes: Ruddy, Boly, Kilman, Giles, Gibbs-White, Ashley-Seal, Jota

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Substitutes: Adrian, Matip, Williams, Fabinho, Minamino, Jones, Origi