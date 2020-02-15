NORWICH, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 15, 2020: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp before the FA Premier League match between Norwich City FC and Liverpool FC at Carrow Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

“Absolute machine,” “We shall not be moved!” – Liverpool fans react to win at Norwich

Liverpool prevailed over Norwich with a hard-fought 1-0 victory, and fans were delighted as Champions League football was confirmed for next season.

Norwich 0-1 Liverpool

Premier League, Carrow Road
February 15, 2020

Goals: Mane 78’

Normal service resumed for Liverpool as Premier League action was back on the agenda at a blustery Carrow Road.

A combative first half saw the Reds pepper Norwich’s goal but without any venom, guilty of overplaying and seeking the perfect avenue to goal.

The hosts had little to say in the opening half and while the effort would likely have been ruled out for offside, Alisson intervened superbly to again highlight his standing in world football.

The second half started as the first finished, with Liverpool dominating possession and territory but having little to show for it in the opposition’s box.

Naby Keita was afforded the best chance for the Reds but scuffed his shot from close range as Tim Krul stood firm, but Sadio Mane made an instant impact on his return from injury with a poised finish to seal a 17th successive league win this season.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the win on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forums.

 

After a frustrating performance Mane & Hendo combined to break the deadlock, much to the Reds’ relief…

“Mane a different class at times this season, got us some huge goals when we’ve been shit.”

Iluvatar on the forums.

 

Alisson stood firm and received deserved adulation for a stunning save…

“What. A. Save. WOW. ALI WOW.”

Neukolln on the forums.

 

It was anything but pretty, but the Liverpool machine again found a way to win to keep the momentum rolling…

“Scrappy game but job done. 25 points clear but still a 7 game cock-up buffer. To put it in perspective we are 25 points ahead of City in 2nd who are 25 points ahead of Bournemouth in 16th.” – RodM on the forums.

 

And the result saw more the inevitable move closer as European football was secured for next season and it’s only February…

Champions League secured! Haha City.”

Iluvatar on the forums.

