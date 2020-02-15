Liverpool prevailed over Norwich with a hard-fought 1-0 victory, and fans were delighted as Champions League football was confirmed for next season.

Norwich 0-1 Liverpool

Premier League, Carrow Road

February 15, 2020

Goals: Mane 78’

Normal service resumed for Liverpool as Premier League action was back on the agenda at a blustery Carrow Road.

A combative first half saw the Reds pepper Norwich’s goal but without any venom, guilty of overplaying and seeking the perfect avenue to goal.

The hosts had little to say in the opening half and while the effort would likely have been ruled out for offside, Alisson intervened superbly to again highlight his standing in world football.

The second half started as the first finished, with Liverpool dominating possession and territory but having little to show for it in the opposition’s box.

Naby Keita was afforded the best chance for the Reds but scuffed his shot from close range as Tim Krul stood firm, but Sadio Mane made an instant impact on his return from injury with a poised finish to seal a 17th successive league win this season.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the win on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forums.

After a frustrating performance Mane & Hendo combined to break the deadlock, much to the Reds’ relief…

Mané’s 75th goal for Liverpool, but his first off the bench. GET IN. — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) February 15, 2020

Hendo assist. That rubbish passer. ? — Erin Mc (@ErinNYC75) February 15, 2020

The Mané man! ? — Joanna Durkan (@JoannaDurkan_) February 15, 2020

“Mane a different class at times this season, got us some huge goals when we’ve been shit.” – Iluvatar on the forums.

Sadio scores the goal Bobby tried in the first. Copy cat killer. — Zo (@NTXZO) February 15, 2020

Proof, if you needed it, of how important Sadio Mane is to Liverpool – they’ve been playing 40mph faster ever since he came on. — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) February 15, 2020

Another one for the 'great Jordan Henderson assists' highlight reel, there. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) February 15, 2020

That was Hendo’s 9th big chabce created since November. 9 in his previous 2 and half seasons Form of his life in the last 20 games — SimonBrundish (@SimonBrundish) February 15, 2020

Alisson stood firm and received deserved adulation for a stunning save…

What a stop that is from Alisson! Looked a certain goal. Just offside but he wasn't to know that. — Matt Addison (@MattAddison97) February 15, 2020

What a save. Wow. — the unbearables (@UTFR92) February 15, 2020

Bargain of a goalkeeper, absolute steal. — Jim Boardman (@JimBoardman) February 15, 2020

“What. A. Save. WOW. ALI WOW.” – Neukolln on the forums.

Alisson showing there why he won Lev Yashin award at Ballon d’Or vote. Concentration, anticipation, decisiveness, timing. Best goalkeeper in the world. #NORLIV — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) February 15, 2020

Alisson Becker the best goalkeeper in the world right now by a country mile. Consistently delivers in decisive moments for Liverpool. The athleticism and timing of that save is ludicrous. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) February 15, 2020

It was anything but pretty, but the Liverpool machine again found a way to win to keep the momentum rolling…

That's a lovely way to win. Really had to graft for it, keep patience, and combat very tough weather conditions. Rarely easy to click straight back into gear after a break. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) February 15, 2020

Henderson man of the match, but Alisson was brilliant. Makes every LFC keeper I’ve seen look so average — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) February 15, 2020

“Scrappy game but job done. 25 points clear but still a 7 game cock-up buffer. To put it in perspective we are 25 points ahead of City in 2nd who are 25 points ahead of Bournemouth in 16th.” – RodM on the forums.

That will do nicely. Good second half performance. Make it virtually impossible for the opposition to not concede when the pressure is as relentless as that. Fabinho and Mane nicely warmed up for Atletico. — Jack Sear (@JackSear) February 15, 2020

They always find a way don’t they — John Bradley (@jbradleymedia) February 15, 2020

Firmino is sensational you know. What a footballer — Spion Kop (@TheKopHQ) February 15, 2020

Absolute machine this Liverpool team. Not great today, tested by a decent Norwich side, had to cope with strong winds, and yet managed the game well and you just knew they’d score eventually after Mané came on the tempo of their attacking play rose. Five more wins. — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) February 15, 2020

And the result saw more the inevitable move closer as European football was secured for next season and it’s only February…

Liverpool have confirmed that they will definitely finish ahead of Manchester United this season. It is February 15th. — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) February 15, 2020

“Champions League secured! Haha City.” – Iluvatar on the forums.

35 – Liverpool have scored in 35 consecutive Premier League games – only Arsenal (55 games between May 2001 – November 2002) and Man United (36 games between December 2007 – November 2008) have been on a longer such runs in the competition’s history. Unstoppable. #NORLIV pic.twitter.com/kJ87pYKc7V — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 15, 2020

25 points clear…. 5 more wins. Bloody ridiculous #LFC — Jonathan Higgins (@Jhiggins3) February 15, 2020

Liverpool have only conceded one goal in 810 Premier League minutes (at Wolves, Jan 23). You can talk about them being ruthless scorers but the meanness of this defence has carried them further and further clear. — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) February 15, 2020

We shall not be moved!

Tough game. Weather and a solid performance by Norwich meant we struggled at times. But this Liverpool team is a machine. Impact of Mane decisive. What a player — Jeff Goulding (@ShanklysBoys1) February 15, 2020

That's Champions League football sorted for next season. In f**king February. — Matthew Sproston (@spros1) February 15, 2020

Liverpool are 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League Roy Hodgson accumulated 25 points in the Premier League during his 6 months as Liverpool manager. It’s been a crazy last 10 years ? — Jack Gill (@jacklfcgill) February 15, 2020