Xherdan Shaqiri’s future at Liverpool has been readily discussed and after being linked with a move at the end of the season and his agent has added fuel to the fire.

The winger has been restricted to just 256 minutes of action in 2019/20 as ongoing calf issues have seen him occupy the medical room more often than not.

And with Liverpool continuing to push for a move for RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner, coupled with the arrival of Takumi Minamino and the emergence of Curtis Jones, Shaqiri’s future role in Jurgen Klopp’s side has been cast into doubt.

Throughout the season to date, Shaqiri has been linked with a move to AS Roma, while Russia’s CSKA Moscow and La Liga’s Sevilla have both been credited with an interest.

A fee in the region of €30 million (£26m) was mooted, which is almost double what Liverpool initially parted with when luring him from Stoke in 2018, where he still has three years left on his initial contract.

The current landscape and economical hit clubs may take, however, could see Roma hit their price ceiling earlier than other suitors when both the transfer fee and Shaqiri’s wages are taken into account.

Nevertheless, Shaqiri’s brother, Erdin, who also acts as his agent, feels Liverpool’s No. 23 “deserves a lot more” and is expecting the aforementioned clubs to “knock again” when the transfer window opens.

“I think there will be many offers for Xherdan in the summer,” he told Kosovo TV, via Blick

“Already in January, there was concrete interest from two or three clubs. These – their names have already been taken up in various media – will knock again.

“Xherdan’s situation in Liverpool is not easy because of several minor injuries that lasted longer than we thought. Coach Jurgen Klopp is in talks with him about more game practice – we have to wait and see.

“I think Xherdan deserves a lot more,” he added. “He was unlucky with his injuries. But every time he could play again, he did his job and changed the game.”

The comments corroborate the interest reported in recent months and with remarks of he “deserves a lot more,” it is growing increasingly clear that a switch could favour all parties.

Despite having endeared himself to supporters, injuries and increasing competition look to have seen the team move on from his services.