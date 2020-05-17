Liverpool players expecting training return in small groups this week

Liverpool’s players will be tested twice a week for coronavirus as they start to return to training, with their respective families also having access to tests according to Adrian.

The return of the Premier League remains without a confirmed date as safety protocols and an agreement between the league, managers and players on a timeframe to prepare are yet to be reached.

A vote is set to take place on Monday to approve medical protocols before a phased return to training commences on Tuesday, which includes small groups adhering to social distancing measures.

Liverpool opened Melwood for individual sessions earlier this month and with the Premier League aiming to take the next step in its return, testing protocols will now intensify.

Each player and key coaching staff will be tested before a return to training can be sanctioned with results expected back within a day, where players will be subject to tests two times per week.

It’s important to note that the Premier League are privately sourcing tests and are not taking away from the NHS, which the government is responsible for.

Some have voiced their concerns over their safety and those closest to them, but for Adrian, there is “no fear,” with Liverpool’s No. 13 voicing his satisfaction in the testing process which is to extend beyond just himself.

“I have no fear,” he told Onda Cero, as translated by ESPN. “It’s obvious that we all have families. We want to give our contribution and to resume the competition.

“I had a test done 10 days ago and it was negative and the club is now offering to do tests to our family members that live with us, which is good that the club is concerned about them just as they are about us.

“They [Liverpool] have told us that once we start training in small groups, which I expect will be from Tuesday or Wednesday, we will have to have two [coronavirus] tests a week and answer daily questionnaires.

“I hope we can start training in small groups as soon as possible as to train alone is difficult.

“I haven’t seen Jurgen [Klopp at the training ground] but I imagine he is monitoring everything with cameras. He is very charismatic. You miss in training the closeness that he has with players.”

Football in the UK has been suspended since March 13, with Liverpool last in action two days prior against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

In the nine weeks since, however, the world has changed and with it, the environment in which football can be played and for Adrian, who has made 18 appearances in his debut season, the job remains the same but a “new reality” now needs to be navigated to get to the finish line.

“We were six points away from winning the Premier League and the season came to a halt, and it came at a time when we experienced a painful episode of being eliminated [by Atletico Madrid] from the Champions League,” he continued.

“But we can’t forget the season we have had since August, we are 25 points clear of Manchester City which is a lot. We are very eager to clinch the much-desired Premier League title.

“It’s going to be very strange and we will have to accept playing in Anfield without fans, without the ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ although I hope they don’t put it on the speaker.

“In the end we are professionals and we have to take that step forward and like everyone we have to adapt to the new reality.”