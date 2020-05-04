Divock Origi has no intentions of leaving Liverpool any time soon as he insisted he has a future at Anfield as he looks to continue honing his craft under Jurgen Klopp.

Since arriving at Anfield permanently in 2015, Origi’s career has taken various twists and turns which has seen him both on the periphery and as the player to deliver on the grandest stage.

The Belgium international had momentum on his side before Everton’s Funes Mori’s disgusting tackle in April 2016 took the wind out of his sails.

A loan spell with Bundesliga’s Wolfsburg would follow in 2017/18 to signal what many believed to be the end of his Liverpool career.

A first Premier League appearance in 2018/19 would not arrive until December, against Everton where a goal at the death forged a new path as he would go on to score three decisive goals to help Liverpool clinch their sixth European Cup.

It would earn him a new long-term contract in the summer of 2019, but he is still firmly behind Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane in the pecking order and the recent addition of Takumi Minamino and ties to Timo Werner have put a question mark next to his role in the side moving forward.

But the 25-year-old has no intentions of leaving, however, as he looks to “follow” the remainder of Liverpool’s project under Klopp, a manager continues to provide the space and opportunity to further develop his craft.

“I am a better player than last year,” Origi told Het Laatste Nieuws. “Klopp has given me the space to develop myself. I always listen to my instinct and continue to work.

“We have spoken with Liverpool and we have a nice course ahead of us. I just want to get better here.

“It is a project for me and I want to follow it. I don’t know how long I will do that. I feel that I am making progress, so it was a pity that the season stopped [due to coronavirus].

“It would be painful if we can’t get that title now. But there are things in life that you cannot control. Safety is the most important thing now.”

In 2019/20 to date, Origi has made 36 appearances for a return of five goals and four assists, almost double that of his 22 outings last season, a campaign which came to a close with his boot as he made sure of the Reds’ triumph in Madrid.

A moment he and Liverpool fans around the world will never forget.

“I took a lot of pleasure from that moment, it was a very calm moment,” Origi said of his goal against Tottenham.

“I was able to connect with the supporters. I saw their facial expressions…it is a feeling that is very difficult to explain.

“Robertson jumped on my back, Fabinho joined and Virgil. Unbelievable. The more days pass, the more I can enjoy it.

“It’s like wine, it matures with time. I saw Kenny Dalglish after the final in Madrid. He told me that the first prize is nice, but the second even more special. I liked that.”