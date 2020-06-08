Liverpool have sanctioned the contract extension for Harry Wilson at Bournemouth until the end of the 2019/20 season.

With the Premier League season’s completion date pushed back to the sudden suspension of the league, loan deals have required amending as temporary contracts typically run until the end of June.

As the 2019/20 campaign is not set to come to an end until the end of July, negotiations for loan extensions have since been thrashed out.

And Harry Wilson is the first to be announced for the Reds as English football nears its return, with the 23-year-old now covered to end the season with Eddie Howe’s side.

It’s the base-case scenario for Wilson who will now be able to continue his development instead of waiting in the wings as Liverpool put the finishing touches on their title-winning season.

Wilson has made 27 appearances for the Cherries in all competitions, scoring seven in 23 topflight games – of which he has only completed the full 90 minutes on three occasions.

It’s the Wales international’s first season of Premier League football having spent his previous two loan spells in the Championship with Hull and Derby.

And while the Reds meet Everton on their first game back, Bournemouth will restart against Crystal Palace on June 20.

The 23-year-old will no doubt hope that he can help keep Bournemouth out of the clutches of relegation, with the Cherries currently sat in 18th place on goal difference.

It will not be the first time Wilson has had experience of a relegation battle having faced similar with Hull during a half-season switch in 2018.

“It’s a lot more difficult, a lot tougher. I am learning a lot,” Wilson told the Bournemouth Echo earlier this year.

“It would be a lot nicer if we had that breathing space but we don’t – we’ve got to keep working hard and make sure we stay clear of it.”

Rhian Brewster is expected to follow suit after the Championship were given the green light to restart, with Swansea pushing for a playoff place – of which they are currently just three points adrift of.

Likewise, Kamil Grabara and Herbie Kane are likely to extend their stays with Huddersfield and Hull respectively, while Oxford United and Ben Woodburn are awaiting news on how League One is set to conclude.