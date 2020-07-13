LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, February 27, 2019: A Liverpool supporter wearing a shirt with Firmino 9 on the back walks up the stairs to the Main Stand before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Watford FC at Anfield. (Pic by Paul Greenwood/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Liverpool could have over 21,000 fans in Anfield by start of next season

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Anfield could welcome back 21,629 fans for the start of next season’s Premier League, as part of the latest plans from the 20 clubs to reintroduce supporters for games.

The Reds have played their last six games behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic, but as the UK edges back towards normality talks are underway as to the return of fans.

It will not be under the same circumstances, of course, as preventative measures will still be required, but there is hope that stadiums can be filled to 40 percent capacity by the start of 2020/21.

That is according to the Independent‘s Miguel Delaney, who claims that a “working group” are considering a host of safety concerns, with their target being close to half-full.

If that is achieved, Liverpool could play in front 21,629 fans when they kick off their title defence–or, as Jurgen Klopp prefers, their attack on the next trophy.

Delaney reports that “current plans involve at least a seat between each person, but there are some logistical issues to be worked out,” including how to address “people sitting diagonally to each other.”

“That also presents greater challenges to clubs with older stadiums, where seats are more tightly packed together,” he continues.

“It is possible they may have to initially have lower capacities.”

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, June 24, 2020: Liverpool and Crystal Palace players kneel down in support of the Black Lives Matter movement before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool should not have such a problem, but fans will still need to follow guidelines such as the mandatory wearing of face masks throughout and providing details for a “track and trace” system.

A stadium the size of Anfield would perfectly suit this setup, particularly following the expansion of the Main Stand.

Supporters would be spaced out across the entire stadium, with there likely to remain an allocation for away fans—this could see around 1,000 travelling supporters sit in the Anfield Road end.

No official announcement has been made as of yet, and is not expected at present, but this report is certainly encouraging as fans hope for a swift return to Anfield.

liverpool_chelsea

Official Liverpool FC CHAMPIONS Matchday Programme

🏆  A collector’s item for every fan – the official LFC matchday programme for the day the Reds lift the title is available to pre-order now.

 
SHOP NOW
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments