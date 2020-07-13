Anfield could welcome back 21,629 fans for the start of next season’s Premier League, as part of the latest plans from the 20 clubs to reintroduce supporters for games.

The Reds have played their last six games behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic, but as the UK edges back towards normality talks are underway as to the return of fans.

It will not be under the same circumstances, of course, as preventative measures will still be required, but there is hope that stadiums can be filled to 40 percent capacity by the start of 2020/21.

That is according to the Independent‘s Miguel Delaney, who claims that a “working group” are considering a host of safety concerns, with their target being close to half-full.

If that is achieved, Liverpool could play in front 21,629 fans when they kick off their title defence–or, as Jurgen Klopp prefers, their attack on the next trophy.

Delaney reports that “current plans involve at least a seat between each person, but there are some logistical issues to be worked out,” including how to address “people sitting diagonally to each other.”

“That also presents greater challenges to clubs with older stadiums, where seats are more tightly packed together,” he continues.

“It is possible they may have to initially have lower capacities.”

Liverpool should not have such a problem, but fans will still need to follow guidelines such as the mandatory wearing of face masks throughout and providing details for a “track and trace” system.

A stadium the size of Anfield would perfectly suit this setup, particularly following the expansion of the Main Stand.

Supporters would be spaced out across the entire stadium, with there likely to remain an allocation for away fans—this could see around 1,000 travelling supporters sit in the Anfield Road end.

No official announcement has been made as of yet, and is not expected at present, but this report is certainly encouraging as fans hope for a swift return to Anfield.