Liverpool have been granted permission to remain in Austria and to return to the UK without being affected by the UK’s quarantining rules.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side are currently in the midst of their pre-season preparations in Austria, for a 10-day stay which is to precede a relentless 2020/21 season.

And while the Reds had changed their initial plans to head to Evian in France due to the UK government’s coronavirus quarantine rules, they were again thought to have to scramble for a new set of plans after Austria was added to the list.

The government had announced on Thursday that anyone returning from the country after 04.00 on Saturday morning would be forced to isolate for 14 days.

But as the club had arranged pre-season friendlies in Austria, the government have handed them an exemption, one which was supported by the FA after the club made an application.

The Athletic’s Simon Hughes stated on Twitter that Liverpool have been granted permission to remain in Austria and return to the UK without having to quarantine by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

While the club had been “confident” that the outcome would have gone their way, they are said to have planned to move across the border into Germany had the decision not been in their favour.

It means the club’s pre-season fixtures against Stuttgart on Saturday and Salzburg on Tuesday can go ahead as planned.

The Reds are likely to return to Merseyside soon after the meeting with the latter before preparing as normal for the Community Shield clash with Arsenal on August 29.