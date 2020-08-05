Rhian Brewster remains in the dark over where his short-term future lies, but he has acknowledged the invaluable lesson in physicality whilst at Swansea.

The 20-year-old has been a standout performer since the turn of the year, having joined Swansea on a half season-long loan deal which saw him develop by leaps and bounds.

He was thrust straight into the starting XI by Steve Cooper, who showed continual trust and faith with the young forward and was duly rewarded as Brewster hit 11 goals in 22 outings.

A tally which catapulted the Swans into the Championship play-off spots and left them one game short of the decisive clash at Wembley, responsibility which Brewster carried without a sweat.

With his immediate future up in the air once he returns for pre-season training at Melwood later this month, Brewster reflected on his experience at Swansea and the importance of experiencing the physicality of senior football week in and week out.

“This is [Cooper’s] first league managerial experience and he took us to the play-offs,” Brewster told Swansea’s official website.

“When you look at that, I can see Swansea doing big things next year.

“Okay, as players we messed up a little bit at the end and missed out on by one goal, but I can see them doing big things.

“Maybe I’ll be part of it, maybe I won’t, I honestly don’t know. But this has been an important period for me.

“I came to Swansea without any real first-team experience, I had played a couple of games for Liverpool in the cup, but this has been physically very hard.

“I have never done this before and after the restart we had a game every few days, and my body hasn’t been used to that.

“I think I have developed a lot, and my mind has as well, to keep going no matter what.

“You can see we just kept going to the end and kept pushing, but it just didn’t happen.”

Brewster’s range of finishing during his time at Swansea will no doubt have caused Jurgen Klopp to sit up and notice, with real potential to feature for the Reds throughout next season.

It remains to be seen what his future holds, but Brewster clearly would be content to extend his spell with the Welsh side who Cooper recently revealed have held “positive” talks with Liverpool.

It will certainly be one to keep an eye on over the coming weeks as Brewster has a lot of potential and the next step in his development, whether at Liverpool or on loan elsewhere, will need to be considered carefully.