Liverpool are sweating over the fitness of Thiago and Alisson, with the pair facing late fitness tests ahead of Arsenal‘s visit.

The pair are under a cloud of doubt for the Reds’ Premier League fixture on Monday night after missing a number of training sessions in the build-up to the clash.

A host of Merseyside reports broke the news on Sunday afternoon, including the Times‘ Paul Joyce and the Independent‘s Melissa Reddy, with the pair struck by “unknown” injuries.

With the nature and extent of their injuries not yet known, Klopp is now awaiting an “update on their availability,” where their presence in Sunday’s session is not guaranteed.

But if they are to take part, they will continue to be evaluated on Monday to ensure they have not “suffered any reaction” before being given the green light to feature against the Gunners.

Both Alisson and Thiago were to be certain starters and their absence would see Adrian step up for the Brazilian, while Fabinho would undoubtedly return to the holding role alongside Naby Keita and Gini Wijnaldum.

The boss will already be without Jordan Henderson, Joel Matip and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain at Anfield, but has been boosted by Joe Gomez‘s timely return to fitness.