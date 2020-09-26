Liverpool back “on the right path” in 2020/21 after title-winning fade

Liverpool are back on the “right path” after wavering at the end of the 2019/20 season following their title coronation, according to Alisson.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side set a relentless pace atop of the table in 2019/20, so much so that the title was secured with a record-breaking seven games remaining.

Fixtures which then saw the Reds justifiably drop their intensity, leading to uncharacteristic errors and a season-ending run which included two defeats, a draw and a total of 12 goals conceded.

It, of course, garnered the attention of those in the media and rival fanbases after forging a formidable run throughout the campaign, and it was a drop in consistency which did not sit well with Alisson.

The Brazilian can not put a finger on exactly why Liverpool started to fade having applied themselves in the right manner throughout, but he acknowledged that his side cannot afford another fade as the 2020/21 season will demand more should they wish to retain the title.

And all early signs point towards the Reds getting back on track.

“We know that we dropped a little bit, we don’t know why,” he told Sky Sports.

“It wasn’t something we wanted to do but we knew we had to go back to our path if we want to be competitive this season for the title, because I believe this season the level is higher.

“It is just the beginning of the season, we had a difficult game against Leeds, it was an open game where anything can happen. It was 4-3 and a good game for anyone who is watching football, but a really hard game to play.

“Then you have Chelsea away and it’s a tough opponent and then the way we went to the pitch from the mental perspective, I really liked this.

“I like the intensity of the game, I like the way we defended also, the opponent had some opportunities to score but it was from the quality of the opponent. But what I like was our mentality on that game. I think we are on the right path again.”

And Liverpool can continue to move towards their goal with a win against Arsenal on Monday evening, a result which would see the Reds win their first three league games of the season for three successive campaigns.

It will not be straightforward as the Gunners have proven in the last two meetings, but Liverpool are fresh off the back of a confidence-boosting display at Chelsea and Lincoln.

“With their quality, I believe they have a really good team on paper and they are putting out the things on the pitch,” Alisson added.

“You can see they are playing together, really well organised in the defensive phase and they have fantastic strikers with really good quality who can take decisive decisions on the pitch.

“But also, I believe now with more games played, our team will do better against them. Also back with the clean sheets, it is something mental that gives you the confidence to keep on going and I believe it will be a really good match.”