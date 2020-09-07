Liverpool under-23s will kick off their Premier League 2 campaign at home to Everton, with the Premier League confirming the full fixture list for 2020/21.

The young Reds finished fourth last season by virtue of points per game, with the calendar halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Chelsea were deemed winners, with Liverpool’s last outing in the competition coming in February, when Curtis Jones scored an eight-minute hat-trick on the way to a 6-0 thrashing of Sunderland.

Jones is unlikely to feature regularly for the U23s this season, with new manager Barry Lewtas calling up a new-look squad, including many players promoted from his under-18s from last term.

It has been a productive pre-season, with a 2-2 draw with The New Saints followed up by victories over Carlisle (4-1), Derby U23s (3-1) and Nottingham Forest U23s (2-1).

Now, they can prepare properly for the campaign ahead, with Lewtas learning his side’s fixtures for 2020/21 on Monday.

The Premier League have confirmed that the Reds will host Everton on Sunday, September 13.

That will be Liverpool’s first Merseyside derby of the season across the age groups, and the reverse fixture is set for Monday, January 18.

Lewtas’ side will take on champions Chelsea on September 24 (H) and February 19 (A), Man United on September 25 (A) and January 30 (H), and Man City on November 28 (H) and April 9 (A).

The final game of the season comes at home to Leicester on Sunday, May 2.

Liverpool U23s Fixtures, 2020/21

September

Sunday 13 – Everton (H)

Friday 18 – Derby County (A)

Friday 25 – Manchester United (A)

October

Saturday 17 – Brighton & Hove Albion (A)

Saturday 24 – Chelsea (H)

Friday 30 – Arsenal (A)

November

Friday 6 – West Ham United (A)

Saturday 21 – Southampton (H)

Saturday 28 – Manchester City (H)

December

Saturday 12 – Blackburn Rovers (H)

Friday 18 – Tottenham Hotspur (H)

January

Monday 11 – Leicester City (A)

Monday 18 – Everton (A)

Saturday 23 – Derby County (H)

Saturday 30 – Manchester United (H)

February

Friday 12 – Brighton & Hove Albion (H)

Friday 19 – Chelsea (A)

Friday 26 – Arsenal (H)

March

Saturday 13 – West Ham United (H)

Sunday 21 – Southampton (A)

April

Friday 9 – Manchester City (A)

Friday 16 – Blackburn Rovers (A)

Friday 23 – Tottenham Hotspur (A)

May

Sunday 2 – Leicester City (H)