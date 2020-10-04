LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 12, 2020: Liverpool’s goalkeeper Alisson Becker during the opening FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leeds United FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. Liverpool won 4-3. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Alisson OUT of Aston Villa clash after sustaining injury in training

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool have been dealt yet another injury blow, with Alisson ruled out of the meeting at Aston Villa after succumbing to an injury in training.

As ever, the Reds’ undisputed No. 1 was expected to take his place between the sticks for Liverpool’s trip to Aston Villa, only to be ruled out through injury.

The Brazilian missed Arsenal’s visit in the League Cup as part of squad rotation and was an active participant in team training on Friday, but will be absent from the matchday squad on Sunday due to an injury sustained at Melwood – as confirmed by the Atheltic’s James Pearce.

The severity is not yet known but it means Adrian has retained his place from mid-week, where his start at Villa Park is his first in the Premier League since March and only his 10th in the topflight for the Reds since arriving last summer.

The Brazilian’s absence comes as another blow to Liverpool early in the 2020/21 season having already seen Jordan HendersonAlex Oxlade-ChamberlainJoe GomezJames MilnerJoel MatipKostas TsimikasXherdan ShaqiriDivock Origi and Billy Koumetio all succumb to respective injuries.

While Thiago and Sadio Mane are currently self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, October 22, 2019: Liverpool's goalkeeper Adrián San Miguel del Castillo and Alisson Becker during a training session at Melwood Training Ground ahead of the UEFA Champions League Group E match between KRC Genk and Liverpool FC. (Pic by Paul Greenwood/Propaganda)

It is the latest setback for Alisson who suffered hip and calf problems last season which ruled him out for a total of 14 matches, with Adrian asked to deputise in his place for a run of nine league games – which all ended in a win.

He was set to join Brazil during the international break for their fixtures against Bolivia and Peru, but will now certainly remain on Merseyside as part of his recovery process.

Suggestions had surfaced that Trent Alexander-Arnold was in doubt, but Pearce has stated that “he’s fine and I’m fully expecting him to return at right-back” at Villa, a game which is set to see Diogo Jota handed his first Premier League start for the Reds.

henderson-mishmash
mishmashcarousel2.jpg
mishmashcarousel1.jpg
mishmashcaroulsel3.jpg
Previous
Next

Liverpool Mishmash Poster

To mark the end of the 30-year wait for a league title, the ‘Liverpool Mishmash’ poster is available to order exclusively on This Is Anfield — the history of the Reds in one image!

SHOP NOW
LEARN MORE
henderson-mishmash
mishmashcarousel2.jpg
mishmashcarousel1.jpg
mishmashcaroulsel3.jpg
Previous
Next
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments