SALZBURG, AUSTRIA - Tuesday, August 25, 2020: Liverpool's Marko Grujic during a preseason friendly match between FC Red Bull Salzburg and Liverpool FC at the Red Bull Arena. (Pic by Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Marko Grujic’s Liverpool game time problem solved with loan move to Porto

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Marko Grujic has joined Porto on a season-long loan, having found himself at risk of spending at least the next three months without a game of football at Liverpool.

Grujic failed to secure a permanent switch away from Merseyside before the end of the English transfer window, but the Portuguese deadline was extended to October 25.

That allowed Porto to finalise a short-term move for the Serbian, who follows the likes of Chelsea‘s Malang Sarr and West Ham‘s Felipe Anderson in joining the Portuguese side on loan.

It will be Grujic’s fifth loan move since arriving at Liverpool in 2016, having spent time back with Red Star Belgrade, before a half-season with Cardiff and two successive campaigns at Hertha Berlin.

Moving to Portugal is a departure for the 24-year-old, but the prospect of a regular starting role under Sergio Conceicao is an appealing one.

In two appearances in the League Cup this season, Grujic caught the eye as arguably Liverpool’s standout performer, and it led to muted calls for him to stay as part of Jurgen Klopp‘s squad.

LINCOLN, ENGLAND - Thursday, September 24, 2020: Liverpool's Marko Grujic (L) celebrates scoring the sixth goal with team-mate Curtis Jones during the Football League Cup 3rd Round match between Lincoln City FC and Liverpool FC at Sincil Bank. Liverpool won 7-2. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

But with eight senior midfielders ahead of him in the pecking order, and 18 non-homegrown players fighting for 17 spots in the Premier League squad, a departure was a sensible course of action.

If he had not joined Porto, Grujic’s best chance of game time would have been with the Liverpool under-23s, or perhaps waiting until the first week of January and the FA Cup third round.

Now, he will be looking to impress with his performances for a side battling for the Primeira Liga title, as well as competing in the Champions League.

All the best, Marko!

henderson-mishmash
mishmashcarousel2.jpg
mishmashcarousel1.jpg
mishmashcaroulsel3.jpg
Previous
Next

Liverpool Mishmash Poster

To mark the end of the 30-year wait for a league title, the ‘Liverpool Mishmash’ poster is available to order exclusively on This Is Anfield — the history of the Reds in one image!

SHOP NOW
LEARN MORE
henderson-mishmash
mishmashcarousel2.jpg
mishmashcarousel1.jpg
mishmashcaroulsel3.jpg
Previous
Next
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments