Marko Grujic has joined Porto on a season-long loan, having found himself at risk of spending at least the next three months without a game of football at Liverpool.

Grujic failed to secure a permanent switch away from Merseyside before the end of the English transfer window, but the Portuguese deadline was extended to October 25.

That allowed Porto to finalise a short-term move for the Serbian, who follows the likes of Chelsea‘s Malang Sarr and West Ham‘s Felipe Anderson in joining the Portuguese side on loan.

It will be Grujic’s fifth loan move since arriving at Liverpool in 2016, having spent time back with Red Star Belgrade, before a half-season with Cardiff and two successive campaigns at Hertha Berlin.

Moving to Portugal is a departure for the 24-year-old, but the prospect of a regular starting role under Sergio Conceicao is an appealing one.

In two appearances in the League Cup this season, Grujic caught the eye as arguably Liverpool’s standout performer, and it led to muted calls for him to stay as part of Jurgen Klopp‘s squad.

But with eight senior midfielders ahead of him in the pecking order, and 18 non-homegrown players fighting for 17 spots in the Premier League squad, a departure was a sensible course of action.

If he had not joined Porto, Grujic’s best chance of game time would have been with the Liverpool under-23s, or perhaps waiting until the first week of January and the FA Cup third round.

Now, he will be looking to impress with his performances for a side battling for the Primeira Liga title, as well as competing in the Champions League.

All the best, Marko!