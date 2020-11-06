LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 17, 2020: Liverpool’s Thiago Alcantara (C) , Roberto Firmino (R) and manager Jürgen Klopp (L) during the pre-match warm-up before the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC, the 237th Merseyside Derby, at Goodison Park. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. The game ended in a 2-2 draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Jurgen Klopp rules Thiago out vs. Man City – but “it will not be too long anymore”

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Jurgen Klopp has ruled Thiago out of contention for Liverpool’s trip to Man City on Sunday, and suggested he will need more training time before he can return.

Thiago has been sidelined for the last five games with a knee injury suffered in the Merseyside derby, and despite returning to light training at Melwood is still not part of the squad.

A full session on Thursday night saw Thiago absent again, and Friday morning saw Luis Enrique omit the midfielder from his Spain squad for the November international break.

And in his pre-match press conference ahead of the weekend’s clash with Man City, Klopp confirmed that his No. 6 would not be available for selection.

Explaining the situation, the manager reiterated that, when Thiago is again medically fit, he will still need an extended period of full training before he is considered for selection.

“With these kinds of injuries you always look day-to-day,” he told reporters.

“There can be big improvements from one day to the other, and all these kinds of things.

“But in the end, when a boy has no problems anymore, then he has to train.

“The longer he’s out the longer he has to train until we consider him again as a starting lineup player.

“That’s obviously not the case with Thiago, and that means he will not be available for Sunday. That’s it.”

Speaking to the club’s official website, Klopp added: “[He is] still adapting but improving. It will not be too long anymore but for this game I don’t think he will be in.”

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 17, 2020: Liverpool’s Joel Matip during the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC, the 237th Merseyside Derby, at Goodison Park. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. The game ended in a 2-2 draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

This has been the case with Joel Matip, too, with the centre-back now back in training but having spent the midweek Champions League victory over Atalanta on the bench, as Klopp takes a cautious approach.

Matip could return at the Etihad, and this would mark just under a week after his return to full training, though it is still yet to be seen whether he even starts against City.

Given the added demands on players in this shortened, busy campaign, this is a sensible approach, and with the five sub rule now being reconsidered it would be no surprise to see it reintroduced for the second half of the season.

henderson-mishmash
mishmashcarousel2.jpg
mishmashcarousel1.jpg
mishmashcaroulsel3.jpg
Previous
Next

Liverpool Mishmash Poster

The perfect gift for any Liverpool fan, the ‘Liverpool Mishmash’ poster tells the glorious history of the Reds through hundreds of illustrations.

SHOP NOW FOR CHRISTMAS
henderson-mishmash
mishmashcarousel2.jpg
mishmashcarousel1.jpg
mishmashcaroulsel3.jpg
Previous
Next
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments