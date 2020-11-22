Liverpool are back at Anfield after three weeks away as they take on Leicester in a high-profile clash in the Premier League. We’re live to bring you all the latest.
Kickoff at Anfield is 7.15pm (UK), the referee is Chris Kavanagh.
Teams
Liverpool: Alisson; Milner, Fabinho, Matip, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Jones, Keita; Mane, Jota, Firmino
Subs: Adrian, Phillips, N.Williams, Tsimikas, Clarkson, Minamino Origi
Leicester: Schmeichel; Fofana, Evans, Fuchs; Albrighton, Mendy, Tielemans, Justin; Barnes, Maddison, Vardy
Subs: Ward, Morgan, Thomas, Choudhury, Praet, Under, Iheanacho
