LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, November 22, 2020: Leicester City's Jamie Vardy (L) and Liverpool's Curtis Jones during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liveblog  •  

LIVE: Liverpool vs. Leicester – Follow the Premier League clash here

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool are back at Anfield after three weeks away as they take on Leicester in a high-profile clash in the Premier League. We’re live to bring you all the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 7.15pm (UK), the referee is Chris Kavanagh.

ADVERTISING

Tonight’s blog is run by Chris Williams, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @Chris78Williams & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Milner, Fabinho, Matip, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Jones, Keita; Mane, Jota, Firmino

Subs: Adrian, Phillips, N.Williams, Tsimikas, Clarkson, Minamino Origi

Leicester: Schmeichel; Fofana, Evans, Fuchs; Albrighton, Mendy, Tielemans, Justin; Barnes, Maddison, Vardy

Subs: Ward, Morgan, Thomas, Choudhury, Praet, Under, Iheanacho

⭐ Support This Is Anfield and go advert-free! Try This Is Anfield Premium free for 30 days — click here.

Our coverage updates automatically below:

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email
ADVERTISING

More from This Is Anfield

ADVERTISING

Fan Comments