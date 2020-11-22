Liverpool are back at Anfield after three weeks away as they take on Leicester in a high-profile clash in the Premier League. We’re live to bring you all the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 7.15pm (UK), the referee is Chris Kavanagh.

ADVERTISING

Tonight’s blog is run by Chris Williams, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @Chris78Williams & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Milner, Fabinho, Matip, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Jones, Keita; Mane, Jota, Firmino

Subs: Adrian, Phillips, N.Williams, Tsimikas, Clarkson, Minamino Origi

Leicester: Schmeichel; Fofana, Evans, Fuchs; Albrighton, Mendy, Tielemans, Justin; Barnes, Maddison, Vardy

Subs: Ward, Morgan, Thomas, Choudhury, Praet, Under, Iheanacho

⭐ Support This Is Anfield and go advert-free! Try This Is Anfield Premium free for 30 days — click here.

Our coverage updates automatically below: