LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 12, 2020: Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah during the opening FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leeds United FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

LFC can go unbeaten in 10 meetings as Mo Salah puts 17 in 17 record on line vs. Spurs

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Mohamed Salah will put his 17 in 17 record on the line at home to London opposition as Liverpool aim to make it 10 games unbeaten against Tottenham at Anfield tonight.

At Anfield in the Premier League era, the Reds have won 18 and drawn eight of their meetings with Spurs, with their two defeats coming in August 1993 and May 2011.

They have lost just one of the last 26 Anfield league meetings and are unbeaten in the last nine, winning six and drawing three.

Liverpool have only lost one of the last 15 league encounters home and away – the 4-1 defeat at Wembley in October 2017.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side have failed to score in one of last 16 league meetings with Spurs home and away – in his first game in charge in October 2015.

It ended in a goalless draw at White Hart Lane with James Milner and Divock Origi starting that day.

 

Salah’s 17 in 17 vs. London sides

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 27, 2019: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (R) celebrates scoring the second goal, from a penalty kick, with team-mate captain Jordan Henderson during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Salah has scored five goals in his seven Liverpool appearances against Tottenham, with four goals coming in six league encounters.

The Egyptian has seven seven goals in his last 10 starts against Spurs in all competitions – five for the Reds and one each for Basel and Fiorentina.

Mo Salah has scored 17 goals in his last 17 home league appearances against London opposition.

 

Expecting goals

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, January 11, 2020: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates after scoring the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

A total of 159 goals have come in Liverpool’s Premier League meetings with Spurs, with only Reds encounters with Arsenal (166) producing more.

There have also been 159 in fixtures against Newcastle.

The Reds have scored 95 Premier League goals against Spurs. Only against Newcastle (104) have they netted more.

 

Kane gaining on Greaves

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 27, 2019: Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (L) and Liverpool's Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho' during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Harry Kane has scored 152 league goals for Spurs in 219 games. He is currently ninth in the Premier League’s all-time goalscoring charts. Jermain Defoe is eighth on the list with 162.

Kane’s goal against Arsenal 10 days ago was his 250th in all competitions for clubs and country.

Should he score tonight, Kane will go second in the list of Spurs players who have scored against Liverpool.

It will take him to seven. Jimmy Greaves has scored most, with 11 in 16 appearances.

 

Mourinho vs. Liverpool

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 16, 2018: Manchester United's manager Jose Mourinho goes to shake hands with Liverpool's manager J¸rgen Klopp after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

This will be Jose Mourinho’s 30th game against Liverpool as a manager.

Has won more than he has lost (12-8) but won only one of his last eight encounters.

His last visit saw his Man United team lose 3-1 two years ago to the day and he lost his job less than 48 hours later.

On his 13 previous Anfield visits, he has overseen four victories and four defeats

 

Tonight’s referee

Anthony Taylor has refereed this fixture twice before, including last season’s – Liverpool have won both.

He was in charge of Spurs’ 6-1 win at Old Trafford earlier this season.

 

This season’s scorers

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 6, 2020: Liverpool's Joel Matip celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 4-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool: Salah 13, Jota 9, Mane 5, Jones 3, Minamino 3, own goals 3, Firmino 2, Grujic 1, Matip 1, Origi 1, Robertson 1, Shaqiri 1, Van Dijk 1, Wijnaldum 1

Tottenham: Kane 15, Son 13, Lo Celso 5, Lucas Moura 5, Vinicius 3, Bale 2, Lamela 2, Ndombele 2, Alli 2, Aurier 1, Winks 1, own goals 1

* Statistics courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments