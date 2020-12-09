HERNING, DENMARK - Wednesday, December 9, 2020: Liverpool's Rhys Williams (L) and captain Jordan Henderson during the UEFA Champions League Group D match between FC Midtjylland and Liverpool FC at the Herning Arena. (Pic by Lars Møller/Propaganda)
“VAR at its absolute worst” – Fans react to Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Midtjylland

Liverpool finished their Champions League group stage with a 1-1 draw away to Midtjylland on Wednesday evening, as VAR again took centre stage.

Midtjylland 1-1 Liverpool

Champions League Group Stage (6), MCH Arena
December 9, 2020

Goals: Scholz pen 62′; Salah 1′

Jurgen Klopp‘s men made the trip to Denmark to face their Group D opponents, with little riding on the result.

Mohamed Salah fired Liverpool in front with just 55 seconds on the clock, racing through and squeezing the ball home in ugly fashion.

It was the Reds’ fastest-ever goal in the Champions League and Salah went out in front as the club’s leading scorer in the competition with 22 strikes.

Alexander Scholz equalised from the penalty spot just after the hour mark, after a foul from Caoimhin Kelleher, but the VAR check was horribly confusing for minutes afterwards.

Takumi Minamino then had a late winner ruled out because of a perceived handball by substitute Sadio Mane, but, in the end, Liverpool still finished top of their group.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the draw on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forum.

 

There was a feeling of apathy and bemusement at the final whistle…

“Not nice for us to watch , but a meaningless match to the club with still a lot of value to the youngsters – no severe injuries (hopefully).”

Werder4life on the forums.

 

VAR was at its absolute worst…

“It does not matter which competition we are in, every decision is against Liverpool, what a joke!”

Kenneth Martinez on Facebook.

“I’m beginning to be convinced that VAR was only introduced to screw us over.”

Icedagger on the forums.

 

Origi was disappointing, but Kelleher was impressive again…

“Origi, Minamino can be sold.”

Victor Ang on Facebook.

“The rise and fall of Origi still pains me.”

BostonMick on the forums.

 

And Klopp’s selections weren’t resoundingly praised…

“Salah plays 90 minutes in a meaningless fixture. I just don’t get it.”

Letstalkabout6 on the forums.

Let us know your thoughts on the game in the comments section.
