Liverpool finished their Champions League group stage with a 1-1 draw away to Midtjylland on Wednesday evening, as VAR again took centre stage.

Midtjylland 1-1 Liverpool

Champions League Group Stage (6), MCH Arena

December 9, 2020

Goals: Scholz pen 62′; Salah 1′

Jurgen Klopp‘s men made the trip to Denmark to face their Group D opponents, with little riding on the result.

Mohamed Salah fired Liverpool in front with just 55 seconds on the clock, racing through and squeezing the ball home in ugly fashion.

It was the Reds’ fastest-ever goal in the Champions League and Salah went out in front as the club’s leading scorer in the competition with 22 strikes.

Alexander Scholz equalised from the penalty spot just after the hour mark, after a foul from Caoimhin Kelleher, but the VAR check was horribly confusing for minutes afterwards.

Takumi Minamino then had a late winner ruled out because of a perceived handball by substitute Sadio Mane, but, in the end, Liverpool still finished top of their group.

There was a feeling of apathy and bemusement at the final whistle…

Everything about that game was absolutely bananas — Ste Hoare (@stehoare) December 9, 2020

1-1 will do. The Reds go marching on to the knockout stage and the possibility of more Anfield nights under the lights with supporters in the ground. I can't wait. — Jeff Goulding (@ShanklysBoys1) December 9, 2020

“Not nice for us to watch , but a meaningless match to the club with still a lot of value to the youngsters – no severe injuries (hopefully).” – Werder4life on the forums.

Quite happy this was an early kick off, tbh. — Kay*19 (@The_KYLN) December 9, 2020

This game has been weird. — Liverpool Offside (@LFCOffside) December 9, 2020

VAR was at its absolute worst…

Again, I'd rather refs just got a decision wrong rather than stopping play for five minutes, looking at it twenty times, and still getting it wrong. — Green Scouser (@Green_Scouser) December 9, 2020

Referees and VAR can make decisions like that tonight, but are under no obligation to come out explain the decisions. In fact, the suggestion that they should is frowned upon. Hardest job in the world? More like easiest. — Floyd (@TheFNundy) December 9, 2020

“It does not matter which competition we are in, every decision is against Liverpool, what a joke!” – Kenneth Martinez on Facebook.

“I’m beginning to be convinced that VAR was only introduced to screw us over.” – Icedagger on the forums.

Well that game was mad. VAR at its absolute worst, plus I've got zero idea what good has come from being as strong as we were at the end of the game. Fingers crossed no injuries. After that…. I've got nothing to say. It's over. We can all get on with our lives. — And Could He Play (@andcouldheplay7) December 9, 2020

VAR has been an absolute shit show tonight. — Danny (@dlm2131978) December 9, 2020

VAR is honestly such a pisstake. — Owen Collins (@OGBCollins) December 9, 2020

Origi was disappointing, but Kelleher was impressive again…

Is the keeper actually quite good? I think he might actually be quite good. — Phil Blundell (@PhilBlundell) December 9, 2020

Origi is forever a hero for the big goals he’s scored… but right now he’s a dead weight #MIDLIV — Tony McDonough (@tonymc39) December 9, 2020

Origi after scoring in the CL final pic.twitter.com/UUwIbcJBZH — Josh? (@_lfcjosh) December 9, 2020

Kelleher flowing in confidence now, he’s given such a good account of himself in recent weeks. Thought Tsimikas showed seniority in the second half, prior to his knock. Clarkson reads the game well, Koumetio needs more time. Game in its current state is in ruins. #var #LFCdigest — Danny Gallagher (@Danny7Gallagher) December 9, 2020

“Origi, Minamino can be sold.” – Victor Ang on Facebook.

“The rise and fall of Origi still pains me.” – BostonMick on the forums.

It’s incredible to think that Divock Origi has scored some of the most legendary goals in our history. Because he is terrible — corner taken quickly (@ThoseScouseLads) December 9, 2020

Origi is awful man — / (@simplycaoimhin) December 9, 2020

Brilliant from Kelleher there. Penalised for the penalty but been another commanding performance from the young Irishman. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) December 9, 2020

And Klopp’s selections weren’t resoundingly praised…

Full-time thoughts: • A bizarre night for VAR

• Can’t believe Salah played 90 minutes

• Clarkson ?

• Disappointed that Jake Cain didn’t get on the pitch

• Kelleher brilliant again

• Group winners Fulham next, up the Reds! — Jack Gill (@jacklfcgill) December 9, 2020

Salah’s getting 90 minutes in the most pointless game we’ll have all season ? — ???? (@_jdhw) December 9, 2020

“Salah plays 90 minutes in a meaningless fixture. I just don’t get it.” – Letstalkabout6 on the forums.

I would like to know the underlying reason behind Mohamed Salah playing 98 minutes in Denmark in a match that doesn’t matter. — Josh Williams (@DistanceCovered) December 9, 2020

Let us know your thoughts on the game in the comments section.