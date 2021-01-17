Liverpool host Man United this afternoon in an all-important Premier League clash. Here’s how to watch live on TV and on online streams around the world.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men head into the top-of-the-table clash without momentum on their side, having picked up just two points from the last available nine.

However, as the old cliche goes, form goes out of the window in games such as these and the Reds will hope that this fixture gets the wheels in motion once more.

Currently, United sit three points ahead of Liverpool and a victory for the home side would move Klopp’s men above them on goal difference.

It is set to be an interesting battle between the two teams, especially after a week of the narrative circling around penalties and referees, but the three points are the goal.

So can the Reds get the job done today and make it 68 league games unbeaten at Anfield?

The match gets underway at 4.30pm (GMT) – or 11.30am in New York, 8.30am in Los Angeles, 3.30am (Monday) in Sydney, 8.30pm in Dubai and 7.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Man United is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which are available to live stream with Sky GO.

Reds fans can get take advantage of adding all 8 Sky Sports channels for £25 per month or save over 15% with two channels for the price of one here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Man United and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ all-important Anfield clash on the following channels worldwide:

