A return to the Liverpool side today could see Alisson reach a half-century of clean sheets for the club, and Man City‘s goal record at Anfield shows it is possible.

A shutout today would see Alisson keep his 50th clean sheet for the club in all competitions.

Only 11 goalkeepers have previously achieved the feat: Cyril Sidlow, Sam Hardy, Simon Mignolet, Arthur Riley, Jerzy Dudek, David James, Tommy Lawrence, Elisha Scott, Pepe Reina, Bruce Grobbelaar and Ray Clemence.

And while City have scored 12 goals in the last four home league games with Liverpool, they have only scored 12 in the last 11 top-flight visits to Anfield.

Record vs. City

Against City at Anfield, Liverpool have won six and drawn one of the last seven in the league and are unbeaten in the last 17 here in the league (19 in all competitions) since a defeat on the final day of the 2002/03 season.

They have failed to score at Anfield in only one of the last 26 league meetings – in a goalless draw in October 2018.

That is the only 0-0 witnessed at Anfield in those 26 encounters.

Klopp vs. Pep

In 20 encounters with Pep Guardiola as a manager, Jurgen Klopp has won nine and lost eight in his career.

Against City as Reds boss, Klopp has won five of 11 league games, with three draws and three defeats, but has won two of the last eight – both at Anfield.

In those 11 league clashes, both teams have found the net 18 times.

Hitman Salah

Mo Salah has hit five goals against City in 10 Liverpool appearances in all competitions, and has scored in the 13th minute in two of the last three meetings between the teams.

The Egyptian has 21 goals during this campaign in all competitions, only two fewer than he netted in the whole of last season.

City in defence

City have conceded only six league goals away from home this season – the lowest in the Premier League – while the 13 they have shipped in total home and away is the best in the top four divisions.

Since the draw with Liverpool, they have conceded six goals in the last 21 matches in league and cup and only Tottenham (two) have scored more than once against City since Leicester scored five at the Etihad in September.

City have kept 21 clean sheets in their 33 games in all competitions during this campaign.

They have only conceded one goal to an opposition player in the last 13 league games.

The only other one in that period was a Ruben Dias own goal against West Brom in a 1-1 draw in December – the last time City failed to win a game in any competition.

Today’s referee

Michael Oliver takes charge of Liverpool for the first time since October’s Merseyside derby.

The only Merseyside team he has officiated since that game is Marine in the FA Cup.

He refereed this Anfield fixture last season – the Reds’ only win over City in his four games.

This season’s scorers

Liverpool: Salah 21, Mane 10, Jota 9, Firmino 6, Minamino 4, Jones 3, Wijnaldum 3, own goals 3, Alexander-Arnold 1, Grujic 1, Henderson 1, Matip 1, Origi 1, Robertson 1, Shaqiri 1, Van Dijk 1

Man City: Sterling 10, Foden 9, Gundogan 9, Torres 8, Gabriel Jesus 7, Mahrez 6, Silva 3, De Bruyne 3, Stones 3, Aguero 2, Cancelo 2, Ake 1, Delap 1, Fernandinho 1, Laporte 1, Mendy 1, Walker 1, own goals 1

* Statistics courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).