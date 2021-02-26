Jordan Henderson is to miss, at least, Liverpool’s next nine games after undergoing surgery on a groin injury which is to keep him out of action for six to eight weeks.

The captain was playing his seventh game in a row when he went to ground against Everton at the half-hour mark in Saturday’s defeat.

After the game, Jurgen Klopp noted the groin injury was one nobody “was positive about” as immediate suggestions were it would not be a quick turnaround.

And following scans, Henderson has now undergone successful surgery and is expected to be ruled out of the Reds’ next six to eight weeks of action, which will see him miss up to nine games – a timescale provided by the Times‘ Paul Joyce.

It means he will not be available for the upcoming all-important league meetings against the likes of Chelsea, Wolves, Arsenal and Aston Villa in addition to the second leg last-16 tie against Leipzig in the Champions League and potentially the quarter-finals.

The setback is one that will also see him ruled out of international duty with England in March, with his return not expected until mid-April.

Games Henderson is expected to miss:

It’s another massive blow to Klopp and Co. just when it looked as though the skipper could shift back into midfield with Fabinho on the cusp of a return.

Instead, the injury crisis continues and the 19th partnership at centre-back is on the horizon as the Brazilian is likely to be paired with Ozan Kabak on his return.

It continues the trend of one step forward and two steps back in 2020/21 with more strain to be put on existing personnel as a result.

The good news is Naby Keita made a successful return to the matchday squad over the weekend, while Diogo Jota is moving closer every day to a return after nearly three months on the sidelines.

The ever-present Gini Wijnaldum will be expected to don the captain’s armband in Henderson’s absence with Virgil van Dijk and James Milner also currently unavailable.