Jurgen Klopp has given his verdict on Feyenoord manager Arne Slot succeeding him in the Liverpool job, praising the Dutchman both on and off the pitch.

Liverpool remain in talks with Feyenoord over a deal to hire Slot as successor to Klopp, who will leave Anfield at the end of the season.

The 45-year-old may have been a surprise target, but was identified via a thorough research process and a number of interviews with club officials.

From Slot’s perspective, he would jump at the chance to take over, telling reporters in the Netherlands that “my decision is clear.”

Klopp, of course, is not involved in the search for the next manager, but his opinion on Slot is still a significant one for supporters.

“I didn’t read anything, but Tony [Barrett, press officer] told me that Arne said something,” he said on Friday.

“I don’t know anything about it, I’m not involved in the process, just to clarify that.

“What I would like about it, if he is the one, is that he wants to take the job – come on, let’s go, excited.

“I like the way his team plays football. All the things I hear about him as a guy, good guy. Some people I know know him, I don’t, but some people tell me he’s a really good guy.

“So good coach, good guy, looking forward for the club if he’s the solution. It’s not up to me to judge, but it all sounds really good to me.”

Asked what job Slot would be facing if he was appointed Liverpool manager, Klopp replied: “Best job in the world, best club in the world.

“Obviously it helps not finishing on a high, there’s space for improvement, let me say it like that.

“Great job, great team, fantastic people. Would be a really, really interesting job.”