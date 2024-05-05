Cody Gakpo had an enjoyable day out against Tottenham, scoring and providing an assist in a markedly improved performance that caught the attention of the Liverpool faithful.

The 24-year-old has had a topsy-turvy campaign, and Jurgen Klopp has conceded on multiple occasions he played his part in knocking the Dutchman’s confidence by playing him in midfield.

Against Tottenham, though, we saw a player with confidence and one who enjoyed switching positions with Luis Diaz, alternating time in the middle with the left wing.

The wide left position is where he excelled at PSV, and against Spurs, it is where he dispatched a brilliantly placed ball for Mohamed Salah‘s opener.

Gakpo got on the end of a cross for a headed goal of his own in the second half in what was a much-improved outing for the No. 18, and it was not lost on Liverpool fans…

Gakpo was playing that pass every week for PSV, but hasn’t been able to for Liverpool because he’s never used on the left. — Josh Williams (@DistanceCovered) May 5, 2024

Can we talk about Cody Gakpo assist? World class lofted pass matched with Salah’s run. Phenomenal player, technically gifted. — Samuel (@SamueILFC) May 5, 2024

What a cross from Gakpo. I really want LFC to find a way to get him into these crossing situations (and having someone in the box) because he’s quite good at it. — Olafur H. Tomasson (@Olafur_Tomasson) May 5, 2024

Gakpo such a clever player. Good movement. Better on ball than Nuñez and just helps the overall flow of the game ??? — keith costigan (@KeithCostigan) May 5, 2024

Gakpo at left wing is so good btw, I genuinely can't fathom how our management saw a player who's main strength at PSV was crossing/playmaking and thought we should try and make him a striker…#LIVTOT — Matthew ? (@Matthew2024LFC) May 5, 2024

“Elliot was great today. Salah’s form is better. Gakpo too. Wondering if Slot will really get the best of Gakpo & especially Grav.” – Jota The Slotter in the comments.

Gakpo goal and assist when he's not being forced into the role of utility man is it? pic.twitter.com/dwvCsmi6Fz — barry (@BackseatsmanLFC) May 5, 2024

Cody Gakpo has been absolutely brilliant for the last 2-3 weeks. One of the few whos maintained a level of performance while our season broke down around him. Slot will be excited to work with him — – (@ThoseScouseLads) May 5, 2024

Cody Gakpo simply sensational today. So many gave up on him but there is a fantastic player there — Moby (@Mobyhaque1) May 5, 2024

Gakpo is so much happier on that left side. He's so much better when he finds himself in those spaces with the ball passed to feet. — Red (@TaintlessRed) May 5, 2024

Gakpo's best game since the Utd 7-0 win last year. Has himself a goal + an assist now, making a real difference. There's been no pressure on the game, but he's been outstanding today. https://t.co/DONKrcTrMR — Will Comish (@WillComish) May 5, 2024

Since arriving at Anfield, Gakpo has been widely considered as the fifth-choice forward, but it will be intriguing to see how and if plans change in the post-Jurgen Klopp era.

On Sunday, though, Gakpo showed what he is capable of, and this performance ought to serve him well in the final two games before heading into the Euros and an important pre-season.