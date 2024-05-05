★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 5, 2024: Cody Gakpo of Liverpool scores a goal and celebrates 3-0 during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. (Photo by Ryan Brown/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

Cody Gakpo shows where he belongs as Liverpool fans hail forward’s “best game”

Cody Gakpo had an enjoyable day out against Tottenham, scoring and providing an assist in a markedly improved performance that caught the attention of the Liverpool faithful.

The 24-year-old has had a topsy-turvy campaign, and Jurgen Klopp has conceded on multiple occasions he played his part in knocking the Dutchman’s confidence by playing him in midfield.

Against Tottenham, though, we saw a player with confidence and one who enjoyed switching positions with Luis Diaz, alternating time in the middle with the left wing.

The wide left position is where he excelled at PSV, and against Spurs, it is where he dispatched a brilliantly placed ball for Mohamed Salah‘s opener.

Gakpo got on the end of a cross for a headed goal of his own in the second half in what was a much-improved outing for the No. 18, and it was not lost on Liverpool fans…

“Elliot was great today. Salah’s form is better. Gakpo too. Wondering if Slot will really get the best of Gakpo & especially Grav.”

Jota The Slotter in the comments.

Since arriving at Anfield, Gakpo has been widely considered as the fifth-choice forward, but it will be intriguing to see how and if plans change in the post-Jurgen Klopp era.

On Sunday, though, Gakpo showed what he is capable of, and this performance ought to serve him well in the final two games before heading into the Euros and an important pre-season.

