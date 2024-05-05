★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
Liverbird - LFC Retail
2024/25 LFC HOME KIT

ICONIC 80s DESIGN

SHOP NOW
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 5, 2024: The Liverpool bus arrives before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. (Photo by Ryan Brown/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liveblog  •  

LIVE: Liverpool vs. Tottenham – Follow our second-to-last Anfield clash here!

After four away games, Liverpool are back at Anfield in their penultimate home game of the season, with Tottenham the visitors. We’re live with the latest.

Kickoff is at 4.30pm (UK), the referee is Paul Tierney.

Today’s blog is run by Harry McMullen, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @mcmulhar & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Elliott, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz, Gakpo

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Gomez, Bradley, Bajcetic, Gravenberch, Jones, Szoboszlai, Nunez

Tottenham: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Royal; Bissouma, Bentancur; Johnson, Sarr, Kulusevski; Son

Subs: Austin, Dragusin, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Lo Celso, Maddison, Bryan, Moore, Richarlison

Our coverage updates automatically below:

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024