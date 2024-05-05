After four away games, Liverpool are back at Anfield in their penultimate home game of the season, with Tottenham the visitors. We’re live with the latest.

Kickoff is at 4.30pm (UK), the referee is Paul Tierney.

Today's blog is run by Harry McMullen

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Elliott, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz, Gakpo

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Gomez, Bradley, Bajcetic, Gravenberch, Jones, Szoboszlai, Nunez

Tottenham: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Royal; Bissouma, Bentancur; Johnson, Sarr, Kulusevski; Son

Subs: Austin, Dragusin, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Lo Celso, Maddison, Bryan, Moore, Richarlison

Our coverage updates automatically below: