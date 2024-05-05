Jurgen Klopp has admitted a lesson learned when it comes to Stefan Bajcetic‘s reintegration, after a tough first cameo back for Liverpool against Tottenham.

Bajcetic made his first appearance for the senior side in over seven months as he replaced Wataru Endo with half an hour remaining on Sunday.

The Spaniard had built up his minutes with the U21s after a lengthy spell out, but it was something of a surprise to see him thrust into action regardless of Liverpool being 4-0 up.

His lack of sharpness showed, with fellow substitutes Joe Gomez and Ryan Gravenberch also culpable as the Reds lost control and shipped two goals.

And speaking to BBC Sport after the 4-2 win, Klopp suggested it was an oversight in bringing Bajcetic on at this stage in his long-term recovery.

“The changes we made, would I do exactly the same again? I’m not sure!” he joked.

“But Macca played all the time, going up and down, up and down; [with] Wataru, you have Stefan who looks really good in training.

“But today obviously you saw, he comes on and it’s like you arrive on the motorway with your bicycle.

“It takes then time again to adapt to it, first ball not great, then you go down [a goal], all of a sudden organisation was gone.

“That’s not helpful. Then they were then flying. We had that game before [in last season’s 4-3], a similar game before, they are just really good.

“But we controlled them for so long, that’s obviously most important. Somebody else can sort that next season!”

Of course, this will not have been an afternoon that will define Bajcetic’s time at Liverpool, and in fact it could be particularly useful as he rebuilds.

But with the U21s taking on Crystal Palace in a last-16 tie earlier on Sunday, it begs the question of whether his steady uptake in minutes would have been better served with a full 90 at the AXA Training Centre.

Nevertheless, it was encouraging to see Bajcetic back in the first team, in what is surely a sign of things to come next season under Arne Slot.

Klopp showed his belief in the 19-year-old – misguided on this occasion or not – and Liverpool still came away with all three points.