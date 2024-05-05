Liverpool line up with only one change as they host Tottenham in the Premier League, for what will be the penultimate Anfield fixture of Jurgen Klopp‘s reign.

Klopp leads the Reds out at Anfield for second-to-last time on Sunday, with Tottenham the visitors after handing Liverpool a top-four finish earlier in the week.

Neither side find themselves in positive form heading into this clash, but Klopp is hoping the hosts can play without pressure with a title seemingly off the cards.

The manager has made just one change, with Alisson one of 10 retained.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jarell Quansah, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson comprise the back four, despite the captain missing training in the week.

Wataru Endo is kept in the No. 6 role, with Harvey Elliott and Alexis Mac Allister either side of him.

And in attack will be Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo, with Darwin Nunez on the bench.

There is also one change for Spurs, with Rodrigo Bentancur replacing Richarlison as Heung-min Son prepares to start up front.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Elliott, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz, Gakpo

Substitutes: Kelleher, Konate, Gomez, Bradley, Bajcetic, Gravenberch, Jones, Szoboszlai, Nunez

Tottenham: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Royal; Bissouma, Bentancur; Johnson, Sarr, Kulusevski; Son

Substitutes: Austin, Dragusin, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Lo Celso, Maddison, Bryan, Moore, Richarlison