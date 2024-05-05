Mohamed Salah‘s goal and assist against Tottenham has seen him achieve a first in the history of the Premier League, all thanks to seasons of unrivalled consistency.

Liverpool’s No. 11 has been questioned of late, and despite not being on top form, he now has 25 goals and 14 assists across all competitions.

But it is in the Premier League where he has set a new record, with his goal contributions against Spurs bringing up 18 goals and 10 assists in the topflight this season.

Double-digits for goals and assists – again!

That now means he is the first player in Premier League history to score 10+ goals and supply 10+ assists in three consecutive seasons, having done the same in 2021/22 and 2022/23.

2021/22: 23 goals, 13 assists

23 goals, 13 assists 2022/23: 19 goals, 12 assists

19 goals, 12 assists 2023/24: 18 goals, 10 assists*

In 2021/22, Salah notched an incredible 23 goals and 13 assists in the league, and last season he recorded 19 strikes and 12 assists – and he has two more games to add to this season’s tally.

It is an incredible level of consistency from Salah, who, as per Opta, is also the second player to hit double figures for Premier League goals and assists in five separate seasons, following on from Wayne Rooney.

An unrivalled level of excellence that we have been privileged to witness for seven seasons, and it is a reminder not to take it for granted.

It is a personal achievement that Salah would no doubt swap for more titles, but few will rival what he has achieved, and now we will wait and see if he can or will extend his record into 2024/25.