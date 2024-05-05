After a strong display from Cody Gakpo in Liverpool’s 4-2 win over Tottenham, Daniel Sturridge revealed his advice for avoiding the “glimpses player” tag.

Gakpo was a standout for the Reds as they steamrollered Spurs in the opening hour at Anfield, with a goal and an assist from his natural left-sided role.

It came after a solid run of form for the Dutchman at the end of a campaign which, while heralding the third-most goals of any Liverpool player (15), has been inarguably hit-and-miss.

Speaking as part of Sky Sports’ post-match coverage, ex-Liverpool striker Sturridge – one of the best finishers the club has seen in the Premier League era – offered his advice.

Sturridge was asked where he can improve to come back as next season’s leading man up front.

"You've got to be consistent" The Super Sunday panel believe Cody Gakpo needs to sustain run of games ? pic.twitter.com/Fik2ysg7FS — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 5, 2024

“I don’t know if he is an out-and-out No. 9 anyway. It’s more about the role, what the manager wants,” he replied.

“Him and Darwin are very different, so if you play one of them in a tactical system, it’s because you’re trying to win in a certain way.

“I think with Cody, overall game, when he was at the World Cup with Holland people were looking at him thinking ‘woah, who is this guy?’, scoring in nearly every game.

“Since then he’s come to Liverpool, shown flashes, but I think he’s improved everything all-round really.

“As an attacker, having confidence is what enables you to play at a level maybe people don’t expect you can do.

“I think he needs confidence, he’s not had a long run of games.”

Also in the studio, Jamie Redknapp had described Gakpo as a player who showed “glimpses,” with host David Jones putting it to Sturridge whether he can be more than a “glimpses player.”

“I think so, but it’s about having a run of games, consistently, knowing you have the trust of your team-mates. All of those things matter,” he argued.

“I think sometimes when you’re in and out, and you might have a little injury here or there, you can’t get the run going.”

There is certainly a chance, with countryman Arne Slot arriving from the Eredivisie in the summer, that Gakpo is given a more regular role in the starting lineup next season.

If he does, the 24-year-old will hope to produce more performances like that seen on Sunday, as he vies for key status at Liverpool.