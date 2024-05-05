Liverpool made it nervier than they needed to in their 4-2 win over Tottenham, but their ability to play with some freedom led to some mixed emotions after a nightmare month.

The Reds endured a nightmare April with elimination from the Europa League coupled with dropping out of the title race, leaving little to fight for with top four already secured.

In the build-up to Tottenham‘s visit, Klopp spoke of the pressure now being off the squad and the freedom it could allow – and we saw that at Anfield.

Despite conceding two late goals, Liverpool’s energy and fluidity ensured their 4-0 lead was well-deserved – they were playing without weight on their shoulders and thrived by doing so.

Understandably, it created plenty of mixed emotions as some will question where this performance was in recent weeks, while others understand a week’s break and a more relaxed environment changed everything.

Best we’ve played in weeks, probably since Brighton and full value for the 2 goal lead. Amazing what a full week between games can do for a team that are fucked and having to go every 3/4 days. — Dan (@Dan23_92) May 5, 2024

playing football without pressure is a lot fucking easier — nate (@natefc) May 5, 2024

Where the fuck has this Liverpool team been the past month though. Best team in the league when we’re on the beach and the pressure’s off — Anfield Fix (@AnfieIdFix) May 5, 2024

Full time: 4-2. All’s well that ends well. Only Liverpool can make their fans nervous after going 4-0 up but it was a big enough cushion for the wobble not to matter. Aside from that brief spell, this was a brilliant Reds performance, some nostalgic moments from Trent, Robbo… — Jim Boardman (@JimBoardman) May 5, 2024

“Just imagine if the team that played today had showed up for the last 4 weeks.” – Sean Sanders on Facebook.

As much as the pressure is off, I think the week break probably helps more than you think. We look fresh for the first time in ages. — Rory Greenfield (@RoryGreenfield) May 5, 2024

Really enjoyed that game.

No pressure on it of course, but it's nice to see Liverpool play well again.

If we break 80 pts I will be happy now. — Jonathan Husband (@jonnyhusband1) May 5, 2024

Can only imagine with the pressure off, the Reds are playing more freely. Pity they couldn’t have played like that the last 6 weeks!! #LFC — Stephen Sylvers (@StephenSylvers) May 5, 2024

A little nervier than it should have been in the end but that was a game that further underlined to me that fatigue was the cause of Liverpool's recent struggles. No coincidence they looked so fresh and dominant against a good side after enjoying a week off. — David Lynch (@dmlynchlfc) May 5, 2024

There is plenty for the next Liverpool manager to work with. But plenty to work on too. Up the Reds. — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) May 5, 2024

No pressure Liverpool are different gravy pic.twitter.com/jb13YJn0cv — frankie (@frankiemctigue5) May 5, 2024

With this only the second win in the last six Premier League games, it does leave a lot of ‘what ifs’ about what could have been in the title race.

Klopp called Liverpool’s turnaround between games “absolutely insane” – and not in a positive way – only recently and you could see how much a week benefitted a side that have looked on their last legs.

With only two more games under Klopp, we will have more of that please, Liverpool!