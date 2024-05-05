★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
Liverbird - LFC Retail
2024/25 LFC HOME KIT

ICONIC 80s DESIGN

SHOP NOW
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

Mixed feelings for fans as “no pressure” gives Liverpool license to make life easier

Liverpool made it nervier than they needed to in their 4-2 win over Tottenham, but their ability to play with some freedom led to some mixed emotions after a nightmare month.

The Reds endured a nightmare April with elimination from the Europa League coupled with dropping out of the title race, leaving little to fight for with top four already secured.

In the build-up to Tottenham‘s visit, Klopp spoke of the pressure now being off the squad and the freedom it could allow – and we saw that at Anfield.

Despite conceding two late goals, Liverpool’s energy and fluidity ensured their 4-0 lead was well-deserved – they were playing without weight on their shoulders and thrived by doing so.

Understandably, it created plenty of mixed emotions as some will question where this performance was in recent weeks, while others understand a week’s break and a more relaxed environment changed everything.

“Just imagine if the team that played today had showed up for the last 4 weeks.” – Sean Sanders on Facebook.

With this only the second win in the last six Premier League games, it does leave a lot of ‘what ifs’ about what could have been in the title race.

Klopp called Liverpool’s turnaround between games “absolutely insane” – and not in a positive way – only recently and you could see how much a week benefitted a side that have looked on their last legs.

With only two more games under Klopp, we will have more of that please, Liverpool!

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024