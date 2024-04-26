Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Cody Gakpo‘s return to availability as Liverpool head to West Ham, and provided the latest on Diogo Jota and Conor Bradley.

The Reds head to east London for a 12.30pm kickoff on Saturday, with the squad due to travel to the capital on Friday.

Included in their number will be Gakpo, who was absent from the 2-0 defeat to Everton in midweek as he supported partner Noa van der Bij in the birth of his first child.

Speaking to journalists on Friday morning, Klopp confirmed Gakpo was back in training and ready to feature.

“Yep. Little Samuel is born. Don’t know the time exactly but according to [Cody], everything fine,” the manager revealed.

“Mum well, boy well, father well and back in training yesterday.”

There appear to be no new injuries from the Merseyside derby, though Klopp admitted Liverpool’s recent downturn in form could be due to players being “tired.”

Certain absentees will be Jota and Bradley, who are suffering with hip and ankle injuries respectively and are yet to be given the green light to rejoin training.

No Jota or Bradley

“Both not ready. Progressing well, not ready,” Klopp said.

“And nobody told me yet they will start training in the next few days. I think they will take time, a little bit.”

Thiago and Joel Matip remain out, while Ben Doak is in the final stages of rehab after undergoing knee surgery in December.

Klopp is likely to make changes against West Ham either way, with a number of players struggling for form.