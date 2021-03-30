This Is Anfield – Through the eyes of supporters

Anfield holds a special place in the hearts of Liverpool fans around the world, a historic stadium with countless stories to tell and its beauty is pictured different from one person to the next.

A ground revered around the footballing world, Anfield has been home to Liverpool Football Club since its inception back in 1892 and has seen millions of fans walk through its gates in that time.

Each arrives and leaves with a different story and memory and perhaps a token of their visit, which in the modern age would be through their mobile phone.

A photo captures a moment in time, and that over 50,000 Reds could be at Anfield on the same day but depict a different view through the lens is the beauty of it all.

And with a longing to return to Anfield once again, This Is Anfield wanted to see the best pictures fans have taken on their visits over the years.

The results were special.



– Ben Kelly (@bkelly776)



– Joanna Durkan (@JoannaDurkan_)



– Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie)



– (@loucalfc)



– Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack)

The colours, the banners, the scarves and a much-loved, and feared, cauldron.

And there was one night in particular which stood out above all else for some, for good reason!



– Gary (@gary_m71)



– Ricky (@rickylfc6)



– Joel (@JoelGreenwood89)



– George Brown (@GeorgeBrown1992)

And how about these mosaics and pre-match snaps. There’s truly nothing that compares.



– Nafees Khan (@NafeesKhan1988)



– Owen (@or84)



– (@or84)



– (@or84)



– Mathias (@Mathiasdoej)

Simply incredible, aren’t they? We’re definitely not going to take full stadiums for granted in the future.

And the beautiful sights continue as we look at how Anfield is viewed away from the stands and in and amongst the action over the years.



– (@kylebaines1)



– (@kemlynroad21)



– Jeff Goulding (@ShanklysBoys1)



– Joanna Durkan (@JoannaDurkan_)



– Esther Lois (@littlemiss_lane)



– Liam (@LiamMF95)

Anfield is a sight you can never tire of and it will be a day to cherish when the gates can open to a full house once again.

Thank you to those who delved into their collection to share their photos – here’s to more Anfield memories to cherish!